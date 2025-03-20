Healthcare professionals need better support to recognize T1DE

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SurreyMar 20 2025

Healthcare professionals need better support to help recognize and treat symptoms of disordered eating in people living with type 1 Diabetes, according to new research from the University of Surrey.

Disordered eating in people living with type 1 Diabetes is often referred as T1DE. Diabulimia is one example of T1DE, a dangerous eating disorder which involves deliberate misuse of insulin for weight loss, leading to severe health problems and even death. New research from Surrey, led by Dr Katie Fitzgerald and supervised by Dr Rose-Marie Satherley, highlights the challenges healthcare professionals face in recognizing and treating T1DE.

The study, published in Diabetic Medicine, has found that healthcare professionals face difficulties identifying and addressing T1DE in practice. This is due to a lack of support, limited confidence, and the fears of their patients' reactions and of damaging their patient-healthcare provider relationships. This may lead to delays in diagnosis and potentially life-threatening complications for patients.

The study found that some healthcare professionals often perceived T1DE as an "inevitable" consequence of living with type 1 diabetes, leading to a sense of helplessness. This perspective, combined with a lack of training and clear guidelines, can contribute to missed opportunities for early detection and support.

Our study highlights the need for better training and clear clinical guidelines to support healthcare professionals in addressing disordered eating in adults with type 1 diabetes. The phrase "a bit of a black hole" that was used by one participant, aptly captures the uncertainty and confusion surrounding T1DE.

There is a real fear and lack of confidence these professionals are experiencing, so we must address the intersection of physical and mental health in diabetes care. We must equip our teams with psychological-expertise, effective communication strategies, as well with the tools and support they need to have these critical conversations to help improve their patients' health."

Dr. Rose-Marie Satherley, co-author of the study and lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Surrey

Source:

University of Surrey

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could a little spice in your diet prevent gestational diabetes?
Tirzepatide helps people without diabetes lose 13% body weight in real-world study
Apple peels beat some diabetes drugs at blocking blood sugar spikes
New guidelines to build trusted AI in healthcare research
Limiting TV time may reduce heart disease risk for people with genetic risk for diabetes
New insights into screening and treatment for diabetic retinal disease
Digitizing workflows: The role of AI and automation and how they are transforming efficiency in healthcare
Exploring the use of AI for precision hypertension management in diabetes care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
ViiV Healthcare’s investigational broadly neutralising antibody - N6LS - successfully maintains viral suppression in long-acting treatment of HIV