Disparities identified in treatment of chlamydia and gonorrhea in primary care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansMar 24 2025

Background and goal: Prompt treatment of chlamydia and gonorrhea following a confirmed diagnosis is essential to prevent complications and reduce transmission. Adherence to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) treatment guidelines in primary care settings remains a concern. This study aimed to quantify the overall treatment rate for chlamydia and gonorrhea and identify factors associated with treatment delays and disparities. 

Study approach: Researchers analyzed electronic health record data from the PRIME registry, which includes information from over 2,000 primary care clinicians across the United States. The study included patients diagnosed with chlamydia or gonorrhea between 2018 and 2022 and assessed whether they received appropriate antibiotic treatment within 30 days of diagnosis.

Main results: 6,678 cases of chlamydia and 2,206 cases of gonorrhea confirmed by a positive test were identified.

  • 75.3% of chlamydia cases and 69.6% of gonorrhea cases were treated within 30 days.

  • More than 80% of treated patients received antibiotics within 7 days of diagnosis.

  • Only 14% of chlamydia cases were treated with the recommended doxycycline and only 38.7% of gonorrhea cases were treated with the recommended ceftriaxone.

  • Women, young adults (ages 10-29), and suburban residents were more likely to receive treatment.

  • Time to treatment of chlamydia was longer for patients aged 50-59 years and for non-Hispanic Black patients.

Why it matters: Many patients with chlamydia and gonorrhea in primary care settings do not receive the recommended treatment. This gap in care may contribute to ongoing STI transmission and adverse health outcomes, particularly among marginalized populations. 

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Hao, S., et al. (2025). Treatment of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea in Primary Care and Its Patient-Level Variation: An American Family Cohort Study. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240164.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can AI recognize the signs of depression in people’s voices?
Early results of doxy PEP rollout show mixed impact on STIs
Study reveals high effectiveness of flu vaccines in children but highlights challenges with certain subtypes
Emergence of FC428 clone and the global spread of ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhea
Vitamin K2 reduces the frequency, intensity, and duration of nighttime leg cramps
Doxycycline increases antimicrobial resistance in the gut without disrupting microbiome diversity
DoxyPEP reduces chlamydia and syphilis rates in routine care
Prescription trends for obesity medications surge, tied to growing interest in GLP-1 drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Urban density and HIV prevalence linked to rising antibiotic resistance in gonorrhea