Expectant and new fathers express the need for more support during pregnancy and childbirth

A new Penn Nursing study reveals that expectant and new fathers, particularly Black American fathers, express a significant need for more resources and support to better assist mothers during pregnancy and childbirth. The research, published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, highlights a gap in tailored information and resources for fathers within healthcare and social service systems.

Researchers conducted focus groups with eighty new fathers across the United States, with the majority (86%) being Black American, to understand their needs and experiences. The study identified four key areas where fathers sought information and resources: baby and maternal health, financial planning, navigating healthcare systems, and mental health support for both parents.

"Fathers play a crucial role in supporting maternal health, but they often feel underserved by existing systems," said lead-author Derek M. Griffith, PhD, the Risa Lavizzo-Mourey Population Health and Health Equity University Professor in Penn Nursing's Department of Family and Community Health; Professor in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy in the Perelman School of Medicine; and a Fellow and Senior Advisor on Health Equity and Anti-Racism in The Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. "Our findings emphasize the importance of developing targeted interventions and resources that address the specific needs of fathers, particularly within communities experiencing racial disparities in maternal mortality."

The study found that fathers sought information on various topics, including their financial responsibilities, and being supportive partners and caregivers. However, many felt that healthcare and social service systems lacked resources that considered their needs. The researchers concluded that expectant and new fathers need better access to reliable, accurate, and readily available information to prepare and support them in their new roles.

Co-authors include Emily C. Jaeger and Perri Pepperman, both from the Department of Health Management & Policy at the Georgetown University School of Health; Karen A. Chustz from the National Institute for Children's Health Quality; Deborah Frazier and Amber Wilson, both from the National Healthy Start Association. This study was funded by a grant to the National Healthy Start Association from HRSA (U7BMC33635).