High-salt diet induces depression-like symptoms in mice

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Association of Immunologists IncMar 25 2025

A new study published in The Journal of Immunology found that a high-salt diet (HSD) induces depression-like symptoms in mice by driving the production of a protein called IL-17A. This protein has previously been identified as a contributor to depression in human clinical studies. 

"This work supports dietary interventions, such as salt reduction, as a preventive measure for mental illness. It also paves the way for novel therapeutic strategies targeting IL-17A to treat depression," shared Dr. Xiaojun Chen, a researcher at Nanjing Medical University who led the study. "We hope these findings encourage discussions on salt consumption guidelines," said Dr. Chen. 

The researchers also identified a type of immune cell called gamma-delta T cells (γδT cells) as an important source of IL-17A in HSD-fed mice, accounting for ~40% of IL-17A-producing cells. Depleting γδT cells significantly alleviated HSD-induced depressive symptoms, identifying another possible treatment method. 

High-salt intake is ubiquitous in the Western diet, with fast foods often containing 100 times more salt than a home-cooked meal. HSD is already an important public health concern as it is linked to cardiovascular, autoimmune, and neurodivergent diseases. Furthermore, major depression disorder is also a significant public health concern with a lifetime prevalence of 15-18% and a place in the top 10 causes of death in the United States. HSD has long been associated with the occurrence and development of depression, but its role in the causation of depression was unclear. 

In this study, mice were fed a normal diet or HSD for 5 weeks, a common timeframe used to study excessive dietary salt intake. After five weeks, the mice fed the HSD showed less interest in exploring and more inactivity in various scenarios compared to mice fed a normal diet, suggesting depression-like symptoms in mice 

Related Stories

Given the already established role of IL-17A in the development of depression, the research team also investigated whether HSD induced IL-17A production in mice. HSD increased IL-17A levels in the spleen, blood, and brain, correlating with anxiety- and depression-like behaviors. However, when mice that could not produce IL-17A were fed an HSD, depression-like symptoms were not observed, confirming the role of IL-17A in developing depression-like symptoms. 

These findings corroborate epidemiological evidence that HSD correlates strongly with more severe depression and studies in people demonstrating that low sodium intake is closely associated with good mood. 

The researchers hope these findings encourage further research into immune-mediated mechanisms of depression and pave the way for novel therapeutics targeting IL-17A or γδT cells. Dr. Chen and their team plan to validate these findings in humans while also investigating the mechanisms by which HSD activates γδT17 cells leading to increased HSD. 

Source:

American Association of Immunologists Inc

Journal reference:

Lu, D., et al. (2025). High-salt diet drives depression-like behavior in mice by inducing IL-17A production. The Journal of Immunology. doi.org/10.1093/jimmun/vkaf019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could a little spice in your diet prevent gestational diabetes?
Maternal high-fat diets linked to liver stress in unborn babies
High-fat diet impairs neutrophil function in obesity
A pecan a day keeps bad cholesterol away
Night owls at greater risk for depression due to sleep and lifestyle factors
Nearly half of depression patients struggle with treatment resistance
Ketogenic diet reverses obesity-linked biological aging by over 6 years
Comparing mental health trajectories of teenagers in London and Tokyo

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How your diet and probiotics can improve vaccine effectiveness