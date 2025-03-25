Natural product derivative demonstrates promising therapeutic potential for psoriasis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdMar 25 2025

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4), a member of the phosphodiesterase superfamily, has highly important roles in cyclic nucleotide signaling pathways and a variety of skin disorders.

Blocking PDE4 activity with PDE4 inhibitors increases intracellular cAMP levels and effectively relieves the skin inflammatory phenotype of psoriasis. However, traditional PDE4 inhibitors may cause adverse effects such as gastrointestinal reactions. Natural products typically exhibit safety profiles and structural novelty, which are particularly advantageous for drug discovery. LW, a derivative of the natural product Moracin M, was found to have favorable PDE4 inhibitory activity (PDE4 IC50 = 54 nM). Examination of LW in psoriasis treatment demonstrated good anti-inflammatory effects in cellular models.

In an imiquimod-induced mouse model, LW treatment markedly improved psoriatic symptoms, as evidenced by increased PASI scores and ameliorated skin pathology. Moreover, LW significantly downregulated Inflammatory factors in the serum and alleviated spleen damage. Therefore, LW has substantial therapeutic potential, through effectively decreasing inflammatory factor levels and ameliorating psoriatic skin phenotypes. These findings support LW as a potential candidate compound for developing new psoriasis treatments.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Chen, L., et al. (2025). Moracin M derivative targeting PDE4 for the treatment of psoriasis. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0086.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitiligo linked to increased risk of heart disease and stroke, study finds
MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry proves effective for diagnosing onychomycosis in nail psoriasis
Ultra-processed foods increase active psoriasis risk, study shows
New compound shows promise for treating psoriasis with blue light activation
Women with premature ovarian insufficiency face higher risk of autoimmune diseases
Targeting SSAT enzyme offers new hope for psoriasis treatment
Inflammation in the gut could explain gastrointestinal problems in psoriasis patients
Dexter software platform reveals connection between early life trauma and immune disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Food safety tips to keep illness at bay