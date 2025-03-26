Study reveals surge in anxiety and distress following the Iranian attack

Reichman UniversityMar 26 2025

A new study indicates high levels of emotional distress and anxiety in the days following the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel on April 13, 2024. The study was conducted by Prof. Boaz Ben-David, Dr. Ortal Shimon-Raz, and Tchelet Bressler from the Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology at Reichman University, Dr. Lia Ring from Ashkelon College, and Prof. Yuval Palgi from the University of Haifa. The study, which was based on a sample of over 600 adults, presents a concerning picture of the immediate emotional consequences of the attack.

The key findings reveal that 41% of participants experienced peritraumatic distress - an intense emotional and physical reaction during or immediately after a traumatic event - and 19% reported significant levels of anxiety. These figures are exceptionally high, nearly double the distress rates recorded in Israel during previous rounds of conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study's findings indicate that a history of exposure to previous traumatic events, whether in the context of previous wars or personal life experiences, was not a significant factor in the levels of distress measured after the April 13 attack. However, a clear link was found between post-traumatic distress in the wake of the events of October 7 and traumatic reactions to the Iranian attack. In other words, it was not the prior exposure to trauma itself that had an impact, but rather the way in which the individual had processed and coped with that trauma. It was also found that additional factors, such as difficulty sleeping and frequent media consumption during the attack, were associated with higher levels of distress and anxiety.

According to the researchers, these findings underscore the need for early identification of traumatic reactions and timely therapeutic intervention to mitigate the risk of long-term psychological harm. The study also highlights the widespread emotional distress experienced by Israel's adult population on the night of the first Iranian attack, emphasizing the need for tailored psychological interventions during times of crisis.

Prof. Boaz Ben-David of the Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology: "In the State of Israel, the morning after a missile attack, we were all required to continue with our daily routines - getting up, going to work, making sandwiches for our children and sending them off to school - as if we had not just experienced a significant traumatic event. There was almost no attention given to this at the national level, but it is very important to acknowledge and validate these feelings. The findings that emerged from our study reinforce the need for initiatives like the psychological first aid project that was established at the Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology at Reichman University. This project, developed in collaboration with faculty and students, takes mental health professionals out of traditional treatment rooms and into the field. Instead of waiting for patients to seek help, they provide immediate assistance, for example at the support centers for the families of the hostages, offering anyone in need to sit down with them for a short conversation. This can serve as an essential first step in emotional recovery. Our findings unequivocally demonstrate the profound impact of security crises on mental health in the immediate term. The fact that people experience such high levels of distress within just a few days highlights the need for rapid interventions and emotional coping tools in the early stages of a crisis. It is also important to recognize that the emotional response to such events is not limited to people with a history of trauma; even those who have never experienced a traumatic event may suffer significant emotional distress. Therefore, we must focus on identifying response patterns, increasing accessibility to mental health support, and raising awareness to ensure that everyone at risk receives the appropriate support at the right time - without making assumptions about who needs help."

Ben-David, B. M., et al. (2025). Trauma echoes: factors associated with peritraumatic distress and anxiety five days following Iranian missile attack on Israel. European Journal of Psychotraumatology. doi.org/10.1080/20008066.2024.2446070.

