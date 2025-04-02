Texas A&M research sheds light on Giardia and Cryptosporidium pathogens in canine facilities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Texas A&M UniversityApr 2 2025

The pathogens Giardia duodenalis and Cryptosporidium are common causes of sometimes-fatal intestinal diseases in humans, other mammals and birds worldwide.

Now, findings from researchers at Texas A&M University provide new, evidence-based insight into minimizing the risk of these diseases at canine facilities.

"In adult, healthy humans and animals, these diseases usually cause diarrhea and occasionally other minor ailments, but for infants, puppies and the immunocompromised, infection could be deadly," said Loni Taylor, PhD, DVM, an epidemiologist with the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, who led the study. "We wanted to identify the factors associated with kennel-housed dogs in Texas that test positive for both diseases."

For their study, published in Comparative Medicine, Taylor and five colleagues with Texas A&M's College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences sought to find out if a dog's score on the Purina Fecal Scoring chart, breed, sex or age was associated with testing positive on a fecal screening test for either GiardiaCryptosporidium or both organisms together.

To accomplish this, they tested fecal samples collected from a census sample of 153 clinically normal dogs housed at Texas kennels between March and October 2021. Breeds included golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, beagles and a variety of large hounds and hound mixes.

The sex, age, breed and location were noted for the 153 dogs studied. In addition, fecal scores were determined by a single researcher using visual assessment of the samples, based on the Purina Institute metric (where 1 is hard and 7 is watery).

A secondary data analysis and statistical analysis found that dogs were significantly more likely to test positive for Giardia (45%) than Cryptosporidium (7%) (< 0.01), although no clear link was found between sex or breed and these infections.

Related Stories

In addition, kennel-housed dogs 18 months of age or younger had 3.4 times the odds of Giardia infection compared with older dogs, and hard stool was associated with negative test status for Giardia in the stool.

No statistically significant relationship was found for age or fecal score and Cryptosporidium-positive test status, and Taylor noted that additional studies with larger sample sizes could help identify such a relationship.

The primary takeaway is that age and fecal score are important factors for choosing which dogs to screen for subclinical Giardia. And given the increased odds of Giardia infection, screening should be as robust as the recommended combination of testing methods."

Loni Taylor, PhD, DVM, epidemiologist, Texas A&M University School of Public Health

Source:

Texas A&M University

Journal reference:

Taylor, L. A., et al. (2024). Investigation of Factors Associated with Subclinical Infections of Giardia duodenalis and Cryptosporidium canis in Kennel-Housed Dogs (Canis lupus familiaris). Comparative Medicine. doi.org/10.30802/AALAS-CM-24-000007.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch
The Future of CBD research, marketing, and regulation
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure
Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research