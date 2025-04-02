US FDA approves first treatment for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved VYKAT™ XR, a significant milestone as the first approved treatment for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). This breakthrough follows the US FDA's approval of Growth Hormone Treatment (GHT) nearly 25 years ago. The approval comes after an extensive US FDA evaluation, supported by data from clinical trials including a randomized withdrawal study.

IPWSO hopes the US FDA approval is the first step towards ensuring that all individuals with PWS who need access to these novel therapeutics will soon find them available, and accessible, in their own countries. As part of its global mission, IPWSO continues to advocate for equitable access to life-changing treatments, working with regulatory agencies, policymakers, and the rare disease community to remove barriers and accelerate availability worldwide.

Acknowledging the support of advocates, researchers, volunteers and families who refused to lose hope, IPWSO President, Anthony Holland, said,

"The approval of VYKAT™ XR (DCCR) for treating hyperphagia in people with PWS is a major and very welcome development. This is the first approved treatment for hyperphagia and the first new medical treatment for people with PWS for over 20 years. Congratulations to Soleno Therapeutics and our thanks to them for their work and determination. IPWSO will liaise with Soleno and work with national PWS Associations to highlight the urgent need for, and importance of, such treatments becoming available globally as soon as possible".