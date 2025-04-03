New research underscores the importance of broader health benefits in obesity care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Association for the Study of ObesityApr 3 2025

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2025, Malaga, Spain, 11-14 May) suggests that weight loss program targeting a particular % weight loss are often failing, and that other factors should be considered including improvement of obesity-related complications, enhancing quality of life and overall physical and social functioning. The research is by an international team including Dr Sanjeev Sockalingam, Obesity Canada and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues.

Identifying the most appropriate targets for obesity management is crucial due to the complexity of obesity as a disease associated with a myriad of health complications. Percentage weight loss has been a relied upon outcome measure for obesity treatment. However, this set target may result in a 'success or failure' result, leaving little room for other factors that make a real difference in the lives of people living with obesity. This scoping review aimed to synthesize evidence on percentage weight-based targets in obesity interventions and discuss their correlation with health outcomes.

The authors performed a review searching commonly used database including Cochrane, MEDLINE, and EMBASE up to July 29, 2024. Inclusion criteria were peer-reviewed studies in adults aged 18 years and over with obesity, focusing on weight reduction as a percentage of body weight. The researchers extracted data on study characteristics and analyzed the targeted weight loss goals in relation to health benefits and outcomes.

The analysis yielded 30 studies, including randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and non-randomized trials published between 1992 and 2024. The studies predominantly targeted 3% to 10% weight loss, with a few aiming for higher thresholds. The review found a notable discrepancy between targeted and achieved weight loss, highlighting a frequent failure in reaching set goals. A third of studies did not provide post-study results for BMI or weight change. The rationale for selecting specific weight loss targets varied from disease-specific outcomes to improving quality of life. Few studies were powered to look at differences beyond weight change outcomes.

The nature of the scoping review meant that the authors were able look at where the frequent target of 5% weight loss came from and how studies set % weight loss as a goal. They found that the original 5% weight loss goal was set from a small number of well-resourced studies where this "target" of 5% was associated with health benefits, However, this new review did not look quantitatively at how often people hit this 5% weight loss target. The authors did observe, however, that in some of the studies in the review, only one third of patients achieved a weight loss target of 10% or more.

Related Stories

The review also showed that consideration should be given to moving beyond % weight loss targets and more recent literature recommends looking at broader health benefits beyond weight loss alone. The authors say: "Most of the studies in our review looked at populations where people were not only living with obesity, they also had a myriad of obesity-related conditions. Finally, we saw that in studies there is often an improvement in health outcomes with interventions such as nutrition, exercise and lifestyle, regardless of the weight loss outcome." 

The authors conclude: "Despite the prevalence of established weight loss targets, our review suggests these are often unattainable and unsustainable for most participants. Obesity management interventions would benefit from shifting focus towards more comprehensive, patient-focused parameters, such as improvement of obesity-related complications, enhancing quality of life and overall physical and social functioning. This approach could provide more meaningful measures of success beyond mere weight reduction."

Source:

European Association for the Study of Obesity

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New medical database enhances obesity research and treatment
Tirzepatide improves kidney, cardiovascular function in patients with obesity and HFpEF
Hedonic eating fades with obesity—but neurotensin helps bring it back
A briefing on the impact of obesity in older populations
Gastric bypass proven most effective for severe obesity in landmark study
New brain circuit involved in motion sickness could help improve metabolic health
Older Americans support insurance coverage for obesity medications
Debunking weight loss plateaus: Science says you don’t have to lose to win

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Discovery provides crucial molecular targets for future obesity treatments