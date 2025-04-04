Medical cannabis may help reduce cravings and improve recovery outcomes

A new pilot study from UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University examined how medically supervised cannabis use in a residential recovery home may support people in treatment for substance use challenges.

Participants reported that cannabis helped them manage pain, anxiety, depression and sleep issues-key symptoms that can complicate recovery.

Our findings suggest medical cannabis could play a meaningful role in reducing cravings and improving retention in recovery programs. Participants clearly indicated benefits in managing both physical and psychological challenges during recovery." Dr. Zach Walsh, psychology professor at UBC Okanagan and co-lead researcher

Users also reported reduced cravings for opioids and other harmful substances, improved pain management and enhanced mental health and sleep quality.

However, stigma surrounding cannabis use remains a significant barrier, according to the research.

Staff interviews revealed a need for increased education and better integration into the cannabis treatment approach.

"Reducing stigma through targeted education for program staff is critical," says Dr. Florriann Fehr, co-lead researcher and nursing professor at Thompson Rivers University.

"Staff skepticism often comes from misunderstandings about cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment, highlighting a clear opportunity for improvement in recovery support."

The study, recently published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, was conducted by researchers from UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

This collaboration between institutions in Kelowna and Kamloops sought to better understand patient and staff experiences with medically supervised cannabis use in a supportive recovery environment.

It examined patient and staff experiences at Maverick Supportive Recovery, a residential recovery centre in the BC interior.

Residential recovery centres provide structured, live-in environments where people receive treatment and support to manage substance use disorders.

While the results are promising, researchers emphasize the need for larger-scale studies to fully assess the benefits and risks of incorporating medical cannabis into substance use recovery programs.

This study was funded by the Interior Universities Research Coalition and the BC Ministry of Health. Dr. Fehr is to present the findings to the International Council of Nurses Congress in Helsinki this June.

TRU is also planning the Medical Cannabis and Recovery forum on Saturday, April 26. The forum is open to the public, health-care professionals and researchers interested in cannabis and recovery solutions.