Study reveals nursing care gaps in Black-serving hospitals

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Pennsylvania School of NursingApr 4 2025

A new study – just published in Nursing Research – has uncovered concerning disparities in patient outcomes, specifically related to nursing care, within hospitals that predominantly serve Black communities. The research, which analyzed data from over 3,000 hospitals across the United States, reveals that these Black-serving hospitals (BSHs) exhibit significantly higher rates of specific adverse patient events.

The study from Penn Nursing's Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research (CHOPR), utilizing data from 2019 to 2022, examined four key nursing-sensitive indicators: pressure ulcers, perioperative pulmonary embolus/deep vein thrombosis, postoperative sepsis, and "failure to rescue," which refers to death following serious surgical complications. These distressing, uncomfortable, or grave conditions are directly influenced by nursing care. Their occurrence can affect a patient's ability to go home, their comfort during recovery, and their overall healing process. Researchers categorized hospitals into high, medium, and low BSHs based on the percentage of Black patients they served.

The findings painted a stark picture. While the overall average rates for these indicators were 0.59 for pressure ulcers, 3.38 for perioperative pulmonary embolus/deep vein thrombosis, 4.12 for sepsis, and 143.58 for failure to rescue, the study revealed a significant divergence when comparing BSH categories.

We observed a clear trend. Hospitals serving a higher proportion of Black patients demonstrated significantly elevated rates of pressure ulcers, postoperative sepsis, and perioperative pulmonary embolus/deep vein thrombosis."

Eileen T. Lake, PhD, RN, FAAN, lead-author, the Edith Clemmer Steinbright Professor in Gerontology; Professor of Nursing in the Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences; and Associate Director of CHOPR

The failure-to-rescue rates did not show significant differences across the BSH categories.

The study, encompassing 3,101 predominantly urban, non-teaching hospitals, also revealed a paradox: BSHs were more likely to have Magnet designation, a recognition of nursing excellence, than other hospitals (14% vs. 12%). This suggests that despite potential strengths in nursing infrastructure, patient outcomes remain compromised in BSHs.

Related Stories

These findings underscore the urgent need to address systemic factors contributing to these disparities. Further research is crucial to understand the underlying mechanisms, particularly the relationship between nursing resources, such as staffing and the work environment, and patient outcomes in these hospitals. The researchers emphasized that the poorer nursing-sensitive indicators observed in high BSHs and previously documented poorer nurse staffing necessitate immediate policy and management interventions.

Co-authors include Celsea Tibbitt, PhD, RN, John F. Rizzo MSN, CRNP, FNP-BC, and Christin Iroegbu, PhD, RN, all Postdoctoral Fellows (Tibbitt; Iroegbu) or former Predoctoral Fellow (Rizzo) at the University of Pennsylvania; Jessica G. Smith, PhD, RN, Associate Professor at the University of Texas at Arlington; Douglas O. Staiger, PhD, John Sloan Dickey Third Century Professor at Dartmouth College; and Jeannette A. Rogowski, PhD, Professor at The Pennsylvania State University. The research was supported by a grant of T32NR007104 from the National Institutes of Health.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Journal reference:

Lake, E. T., et al. (2025). Worse Nursing-Sensitive Indicators in Black-serving Hospitals. Nursing Research. doi.org/10.1097/nnr.0000000000000819.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Common antidepressant Fluoxetine protects from sepsis-induced death
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience AB Partnership Brings Molecular Research to Flow Cytometry
Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
New AI model predicts sepsis mortality in the ICU with high accuracy
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities