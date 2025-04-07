New guidelines aim to improve diagnosis and treatment of mycoplasma pneumoniae in children

The Chinese Medical Association has released new guidelines for diagnosing and treating Mycoplasma pneumoniae in children. Addressing challenges like variable symptoms and rising antibiotic resistance (81% for macrolides in China), experts recommend PCR testing for accurate diagnosis, macrolides for mild cases, and tetracyclines for severe infections in older children. Corticosteroids are also advised for severe cases, and judicious antibiotic use is stressed to combat resistance and improve treatment outcomes.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia (MPP) is a bacterial pathogen that causes pneumonia in school-aged children and adolescents. It spreads through respiratory droplets, leading to prolonged cough, fever, and breathing difficulties. While most cases resolve without complications, some become severe and require advanced medical care. Due to variations in disease presentation and rising antibiotic resistance, standardized diagnostic and treatment approaches are essential.



To address these challenges, the Chinese Medical Association has released new guidelines in Pediatric Investigation, led by Professor Baoping Xu, from the Department of Respiratory at Beijing Children's Hospital, on 11 March 2025. These guidelines provide clear recommendations on diagnosis, treatment, and managing complications, ensuring healthcare professionals have access to standardized, evidence-based strategies. Given the overlap of clinical symptoms with other respiratory infections, the guidelines emphasize a multi-faceted diagnostic approach that integrates clinical observations, laboratory findings, and imaging studies.



"Accurate and timely diagnosis is crucial in preventing unnecessary antibiotic use and ensuring appropriate treatment," said Prof. Xu. "By combining Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, antibody detection, and imaging, we can improve diagnostic precision and reduce misdiagnosis."



PCR, particularly fluorescence quantitative PCR targeting MP-DNA, is highlighted as the gold standard for confirming MPP due to its high sensitivity and specificity. Antibody tests like enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and latex agglutination may help identify infections but have limitations, including false positives or negatives depending on infection timing and immune responses. Chest imaging, primarily X-rays, assesses lung involvement and distinguishes MPP from other pneumonias. In severe cases, computed tomography (CT) scans may provide additional insights into lung inflammation and complications.



Treatment strategies depend on infection severity. For mild MPP, macrolide antibiotics like azithromycin remain the first-line therapy due to their effectiveness against M. pneumoniae. However, increasing macrolide resistance, particularly in China, necessitates alternative antibiotics for severe or refractory cases.



For children aged 8 and older, tetracyclines such as minocycline or doxycycline are preferred due to their effectiveness against resistant strains. However, these are generally avoided in younger children due to potential effects on developing teeth. In such cases, macrolides are still used despite resistance concerns. Quinolones, including levofloxacin, are an alternative but require careful monitoring due to potential adverse effects, particularly in younger patients. Physicians must weigh risks against benefits and obtain informed consent before prescribing quinolones.



Severe MPP often involves significant lung inflammation, requiring additional treatments. Corticosteroids, particularly methylprednisolone, are recommended to reduce inflammation and improve respiratory function. However, they should always be used alongside antibiotics, as they do not directly target the infection. The routine use of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is not supported due to insufficient evidence of its effectiveness for MPP.



Refractory MPP, which does not respond to initial antibiotics, is managed similarly to severe MPP, with alternative antibiotics and corticosteroids when necessary. The guidelines acknowledge the lack of consensus on the optimal duration of corticosteroid therapy, highlighting the need for further clinical research.



Beyond medications, the guidelines address managing complications in severe cases. Some children with MPP develop increased D-dimer levels, indicating a higher risk of blood clot formation. To mitigate this, low molecular weight heparin is recommended. In cases of mucus accumulation causing airway blockage, bronchoscopic lavage therapy may be necessary. This procedure, which removes mucus and debris from the airway, is most effective when performed 7 to 14 days after symptom onset, though its use should be based on individual patient needs.



"Antibiotic overuse and misuse are driving resistance, making infections harder to treat. These guidelines emphasize responsible antibiotic use—choosing the right drug, dose, and duration for each case," emphasizes Prof. Xu.



The authors acknowledge that some recommendations rely on expert opinion due to limited high-quality clinical trials. Additionally, while the guidelines primarily focus on diagnosis and treatment, they provide limited information on complications and long-term effects of MPP. Future updates will incorporate new research findings to address these gaps, ensuring healthcare professionals have the most up-to-date strategies for diagnosing and treating MPP, ultimately improving outcomes for affected children.