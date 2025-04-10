LBNPs: Revolutionizing cancer therapy

BIO Integration journalApr 10 2025

Announcing a new article publication for the BIO Integration journal. Lipid-based Nanoparticles (LBNPs) have emerged as a transformative approach in cancer treatment, offering innovative drug delivery solutions that enhance therapeutic efficacy while minimizing adverse effects.

This study highlights how LBNPs have been used to overcome the limitations of traditional chemotherapy and improve patient outcomes by exploring the characterization, classification, synthesis, targeting strategies, and advantages of LBNPs.

As nanotechnology revolutionizes cancer therapy, the emergence of LBNPs as a promising strategy for targeted drug delivery has led to optimism regarding the future of cancer treatment. This review extensively assesses the structure, categories, production methods, targeting strategies, benefits, and recent advancements in LBNPs for treating cancer. It also highlights current challenges and possible future directions.

This article provides a comprehensive understanding of LBNPs' potential in cancer therapy. Liposomes, nanostructured lipid carriers, solid lipid nanoparticles, and lipid-polymer hybrid nanoparticles are all types of LBNPs, each with unique features of interest for cancer therapy. These particles can be synthesized through various procedures, such as bulk nanoprecipitation, solvent-based emulsification, or microfluidics.

Passive targeting systems, active targeting systems, and responsive delivery platforms direct LBNPs to tumors. Consequently, LBNPs provide an improved drug release pattern that minimizes side effects while enhancing therapeutic efficacy. With the potential for combination therapy, LBNPs offer a hopeful future for cancer treatment. Continued research is expected to improve patient outcomes and overall quality of life in cancer care.

