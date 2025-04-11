WHO leads global action on maternal and newborn health for World Health Day

On the occasion of the World Health Day 2025 dedicated to the theme of Healthier beginnings, hopeful futures, over 100 global offices of the World Health Organization (WHO) have organized wide-ranging public advocacy actions in collaboration with Member States, communities, health workers, partner and donor agencies and civil society organizations.

The unprecedented global action to defend maternal and newborn health care services highlights the importance of protecting critical maternal, newborn health related services that are increasingly under threat of funding challenges affecting the global health sector.

World Health Day 2025 actions by WHO offices

African Region

Angola launched a dynamic Facebook live event and media campaign with UNICEF and UNFPA and partners.

launched a dynamic Facebook live event and media campaign with UNICEF and UNFPA and partners. Burundi orchestrated a 10-day celebration featuring refugee clinic visits, school disease screenings, and maternal health workshops.

orchestrated a 10-day celebration featuring refugee clinic visits, school disease screenings, and maternal health workshops. Central African Republic hosted a presidential-level celebration launching maternal health roadmap with nationwide media coverage.

hosted a presidential-level celebration launching maternal health roadmap with nationwide media coverage. Chad mobilized 250 UN volunteers for the campaign, culminating in a ministerial ceremony and refugee camp celebrations.

mobilized 250 UN volunteers for the campaign, culminating in a ministerial ceremony and refugee camp celebrations. Republic of the Congo featured a high-profile Walk the Talk event with the Regional Director to launch a maternal death management system, among other events.

featured a high-profile Walk the Talk event with the Regional Director to launch a maternal death management system, among other events. Comoros held a joint event with the Directorate of Family Health.

held a joint event with the Directorate of Family Health. Côte d'Ivoire spotlighted reproductive health of disabled women through powerful exhibitions and data showcases.

spotlighted reproductive health of disabled women through powerful exhibitions and data showcases. Eritrea conducted knowledge competitions and community visits to maternal waiting homes led by Minister of Health, among other events.

conducted knowledge competitions and community visits to maternal waiting homes led by Minister of Health, among other events. Eswatini organized community dialogues on maternal issues with strategic media placements across multiple platforms.

organized community dialogues on maternal issues with strategic media placements across multiple platforms. The Gambia commemorated through media engagements on national radio and TV networks.

commemorated through media engagements on national radio and TV networks. Guinea implemented nationwide vaccination campaigns alongside free consultations and high-level advocacy efforts.

implemented nationwide vaccination campaigns alongside free consultations and high-level advocacy efforts. Lesotho engaged the Prime Minister in a community event complemented by university debates and a scientific symposium.

engaged the Prime Minister in a community event complemented by university debates and a scientific symposium. Liberia held a Walk the Talk event with the Ministry of Health.

held a Walk the Talk event with the Ministry of Health. Madagascar combined official ceremonies with free health care services, video broadcasts, among many other activities including an energetic Zumba fitness event.

combined official ceremonies with free health care services, video broadcasts, among many other activities including an energetic Zumba fitness event. Malawi delivered a bilingual media campaign featuring the Minister of Health addressing maternal and neonatal health priorities.

delivered a bilingual media campaign featuring the Minister of Health addressing maternal and neonatal health priorities. Mali showcased perinatal clinic facilities through an official ceremony and comprehensive media coverage.

showcased perinatal clinic facilities through an official ceremony and comprehensive media coverage. Mauritania blended cultural performances with scientific panels on reproductive health in a high-impact ceremony.

blended cultural performances with scientific panels on reproductive health in a high-impact ceremony. Nigeria : WHO Nigeria, MOH and partners organized a walk to sensitize on improving maternal and newborn health, ending preventable deaths, and prioritizing women's long-term well-being.

: WHO Nigeria, MOH and partners organized a walk to sensitize on improving maternal and newborn health, ending preventable deaths, and prioritizing women's long-term well-being. South Sudan : amidst the ongoing security concerns, no public events were held but advocacy messages were disseminated.

: amidst the ongoing security concerns, no public events were held but advocacy messages were disseminated. Republic of Sierra Leone facilitated the First Lady's visit to a maternal hospital alongside diplomatic tours of health monitoring facilities.

facilitated the First Lady's visit to a maternal hospital alongside diplomatic tours of health monitoring facilities. South Africa produced impact videos and coordinated joint statements with the National Department of Health across media platforms.

produced impact videos and coordinated joint statements with the National Department of Health across media platforms. Uganda published compelling human-interest stories on maternal health alongside policy dialogues and community health check-ups, among many other events (see here).

published compelling human-interest stories on maternal health alongside policy dialogues and community health check-ups, among many other events (see here). Zambia released a presidential video message highlighting maternal health partnerships and community outreach initiatives (also see here and here).

released a presidential video message highlighting maternal health partnerships and community outreach initiatives (also see here and here). Tanzania: WHO joined the Ministry of Health and partners for the climax of National Health Week.

WHO Region of the Americas/Pan American Health Organization

The Bahamas launched the SIP+ maternal health initiative through a strategic press conference and social media campaign.

launched the SIP+ maternal health initiative through a strategic press conference and social media campaign. Belize hosted a media breakfast with the Ministry of Health featuring targeted video content for multiple platforms.

hosted a media breakfast with the Ministry of Health featuring targeted video content for multiple platforms. Chile partnered with the Ministry of Health for a nationwide campaign launch with sustained media presence.

partnered with the Ministry of Health for a nationwide campaign launch with sustained media presence. Colombia showcased traditional midwifery alongside technical experts in a ministerial panel on maternal mortality reduction.

showcased traditional midwifery alongside technical experts in a ministerial panel on maternal mortality reduction. Cuba celebrated zero maternal deaths in Villa Clara province through a festival and a multi-agency scientific symposium.

celebrated zero maternal deaths in Villa Clara province through a festival and a multi-agency scientific symposium. Guatemala secured vice presidential participation for a high-profile campaign launch at the national palace.

secured vice presidential participation for a high-profile campaign launch at the national palace. Guyana transformed the Rosignol Health Centre into a community hub with a health fair and live social media coverage (also see here).

transformed the Rosignol Health Centre into a community hub with a health fair and live social media coverage (also see here). Haiti launched a National Health Week with the Prime Minister featuring themed days and nationwide health fairs.

launched a National Health Week with the Prime Minister featuring themed days and nationwide health fairs. Suriname combined a public health fair with a technical forum on Perinatal Health Information System implementation.

combined a public health fair with a technical forum on Perinatal Health Information System implementation. Trinidad and Tobago placed strategic advertorials in major newspapers highlighting SIP implementation success.

WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region

Bahrain coordinated joint UN-Ministry of Health events with a cross-platform media campaign, among other events (see here and here).

coordinated joint UN-Ministry of Health events with a cross-platform media campaign, among other events (see here and here). Djibouti celebrated the dual milestone of World Health Day and 40 years of WHO presence with a maternal health focus.

celebrated the dual milestone of World Health Day and 40 years of WHO presence with a maternal health focus. Jordan launched a Let's talk about health video from the WHO country office staff to share insights and inspire change.

launched a Let's talk about health video from the WHO country office staff to share insights and inspire change. Iraq designed a comprehensive Health Week with daily themes engaging youth, media, and community volunteers.

designed a comprehensive Health Week with daily themes engaging youth, media, and community volunteers. Kuwait secured prime national TV coverage with coordinated social media messaging (see here and here).

secured prime national TV coverage with coordinated social media messaging (see here and here). Oman mobilized a multi-ministry response integrating higher education institutions in maternal health initiatives.

mobilized a multi-ministry response integrating higher education institutions in maternal health initiatives. Pakistan engaged government officials in high-visibility events complemented by human interest stories and op-eds.

engaged government officials in high-visibility events complemented by human interest stories and op-eds. Tunisia implemented Health Champions Week featuring centre visits and a bilingual media campaign.

WHO European Region

Republic of Armenia combined provincial and ministerial leadership in a women's health event with national TV coverage.

combined provincial and ministerial leadership in a women's health event with national TV coverage. Republic of Azerbaijan inaugurated a cutting-edge simulation laboratory at Azerbaijan Medical University with national television coverage.

inaugurated a cutting-edge simulation laboratory at Azerbaijan Medical University with national television coverage. Bosnia and Herzegovina distributed ministerial certificates alongside strategic op-eds in local newspapers.

distributed ministerial certificates alongside strategic op-eds in local newspapers. Bulgaria honoured Bulgarian nurses through a campaign supporting a new national nursing strategy with UNICEF amplification.

honoured Bulgarian nurses through a campaign supporting a new national nursing strategy with UNICEF amplification. Cyprus launched the National Mental Health Strategy alongside breastfeeding advocacy initiatives.

launched the National Mental Health Strategy alongside breastfeeding advocacy initiatives. Czechia leveraged World Health Day to amplify a national alcohol action plan through high-profile press events.

leveraged World Health Day to amplify a national alcohol action plan through high-profile press events. Estonia published influential op-eds supporting early childhood vaccination with a multi-stakeholder social media campaign.

published influential op-eds supporting early childhood vaccination with a multi-stakeholder social media campaign. Hellenic Republic unveiled WHO European Quality Standards for child/youth mental health services with expert consultation.

unveiled WHO European Quality Standards for child/youth mental health services with expert consultation. Hungary launched a targeted campaign on heatwave impacts during pregnancy featuring expert recommendations.

launched a targeted campaign on heatwave impacts during pregnancy featuring expert recommendations. Kazakhstan mobilized the Ministry of Health and Astana Medical University for a dynamic Walk the Talk event.

mobilized the Ministry of Health and Astana Medical University for a dynamic Walk the Talk event. Kyrgyz Republic engaged university students through specialized talks on maternal and newborn health priorities.

engaged university students through specialized talks on maternal and newborn health priorities. Montenegro secured a national television interview alongside a smoking cessation initiative for pregnant women.

secured a national television interview alongside a smoking cessation initiative for pregnant women. North Macedonia combined a media briefing with a doctors' association and prime-time national TV news coverage.

combined a media briefing with a doctors' association and prime-time national TV news coverage. Republic of Moldova produced a national TV health series complemented by school campaigns and a breastfeeding caravan.

produced a national TV health series complemented by school campaigns and a breastfeeding caravan. Romania showcased kangaroo mother care through a strategic partners exhibition and technical roundtables.

showcased kangaroo mother care through a strategic partners exhibition and technical roundtables. Serbia illuminated Belgrade Tower with campaign messaging alongside prime-time media interviews.

illuminated Belgrade Tower with campaign messaging alongside prime-time media interviews. Türkiye lit the iconic Atakule landmark while hosting a university seminar with the Ministry of Health and UN agencies.

lit the iconic Atakule landmark while hosting a university seminar with the Ministry of Health and UN agencies. Turkmenistan organized a bicycle marathon and youth dialogue with health network members.

organized a bicycle marathon and youth dialogue with health network members. Republic of Uzbekistan unveiled a maternal health mural at the National Center of Mother and Child with a influencer video series.

WHO South-East Asia Region

Bangladesh hosted a national event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium with a newspaper supplement and district-level activities.

hosted a national event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium with a newspaper supplement and district-level activities. Bhutan combined a team-building hike with a celebration featuring video messages from the Minister of Health.

combined a team-building hike with a celebration featuring video messages from the Minister of Health. India showcased achievements in reducing maternal and child mortality rates through a regional webinar (also see here).

showcased achievements in reducing maternal and child mortality rates through a regional webinar (also see here). Indonesia celebrated 75 years of WHO partnership through an online talk show and targeted social media campaign.

celebrated 75 years of WHO partnership through an online talk show and targeted social media campaign. Nepal highlighted mortality rate reductions through ministerial messages and video testimonies.

highlighted mortality rate reductions through ministerial messages and video testimonies. Sri Lanka delivered a specialized webinar series on maternal health topics with technical policy briefs.

delivered a specialized webinar series on maternal health topics with technical policy briefs. Thailand focused on preterm infant care through a Department of Health event featuring regional voices.

focused on preterm infant care through a Department of Health event featuring regional voices. Timor-Leste launched the Every Newborn Action Plan alongside a Ministry of Health–WHO exhibition and technical seminar.

WHO Western Pacific Region

Cambodia connected health workers nationwide through a virtual gathering with parliamentary engagement.

connected health workers nationwide through a virtual gathering with parliamentary engagement. China secured ministerial leadership for a National Health Commission event featuring the Director-General's video remarks.

secured ministerial leadership for a National Health Commission event featuring the Director-General's video remarks. Lao People's Democratic Republic published a joint WR/Minister of Health opinion piece with a planned UN partner MCH event.

published a joint WR/Minister of Health opinion piece with a planned UN partner MCH event. Mongolia simultaneously launched the Healthy Newborn Initiative and the Cervical Cancer Elimination Programme.

simultaneously launched the Healthy Newborn Initiative and the Cervical Cancer Elimination Programme. Independent State of Papua New Guinea implemented a comprehensive activity series including regulatory workshops and violence prevention initiatives.

implemented a comprehensive activity series including regulatory workshops and violence prevention initiatives. South Pacific coordinated a joint release with regional partners while launching the WHO South Pacific LinkedIn platform.

coordinated a joint release with regional partners while launching the WHO South Pacific LinkedIn platform. Solomon Islands celebrated maternal and child health achievements with medical workers and ministry officials.

celebrated maternal and child health achievements with medical workers and ministry officials. Socialist Republic of Viet Nam partnered with the Young Physicians Association for a Hanoi event with strategic opinion pieces in the national media.

Worldwide actions exemplified above, among many others, generate a strong response to the global call issued by UN agencies on World Health Day, raising alarm on the threat of major backsliding of maternal and newborn health.

World Health Day 2025 marks WHO's 77th birthday and kicks off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health. WHO urges governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women's longer-term health and well-being.