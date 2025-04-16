Internal appetite signals vary with socioeconomic background

Published in the journal Food Quality and Preference, the research highlights how physiological signals, particularly those transmitted via the vagus nerve, interact with socio-economic factors to shape dietary behavior.

The study involved 96 students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds who participated in a chocolate tasting session.

In a controlled laboratory setting, each participant was presented with a plate containing 70 milk chocolate pieces and invited to sample and rate them at their leisure.

Researchers measured each student's heart rate variability (HRV) as a proxy for the activity of the vagus nerve – a part of the nervous system that regulates appetite and digestion.

The study's lead author, Professor Mario Weick of Durham University's Department of Psychology, explained: "The findings suggest that while the vagus nerve plays a key role in transmitting signals between the gut and the brain, the extent to which these signals guide eating behavior can vary with one's socio-economic status.

"Our research indicates that internal signals may be more closely aligned with eating behavior in individuals from higher socio-economic backgrounds.

"In contrast, those from lower socio-economic groups appear to show a weaker link between these physiological signals and their food consumption."

The research builds on longstanding theories regarding the impact of socio-economic factors on health and dietary habits.

Traditionally, disparities in diet have been attributed to differences in food access and external factors.

However, this study shifts the focus towards internal regulatory processes.

The data revealed that participants from more advantaged backgrounds consumed more or less chocolate depending on their vagal tone, which can signal both hunger and satiety.

Conversely, in individuals from less advantaged backgrounds, this physiological regulation was not as evident.

Our study does not support the idea that individuals from lower socio-economic groups eat more or are inherently more impulsive. Rather, it highlights that the internal regulation of eating - how our bodies naturally signal when to eat and when to stop - may function differently depending on our socio-economic backgrounds. This could have important implications for understanding broader health inequalities." Professor Milica Vasiljevic, study's co-author, Durham University

While the research focused specifically on chocolate consumption as a model for eating behavior, the implications may extend to other types of food and dietary patterns.

Future research is needed to explore whether similar patterns are observed across different populations and with other food categories.

This work marks a significant step forward in disentangling the complex relationship between socio-economic status, physiological regulation, and dietary habits.

By bringing attention to the role of internal bodily signals in shaping eating behavior, the research offers new perspectives for developing public health strategies that address dietary inequalities and associated long-term health outcomes.