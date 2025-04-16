Male survivors of intimate partner violence struggle with isolation and stigma

Men experiencing intimate partner violence turn to harmful coping strategies due to limited services and persistent social stigma, according to a new Simon Fraser University study.



Using survey data from the Statistics Canada General Social Survey on victimization as well as interviews with 16 male survivors, the study found men were significantly less likely to seek outside help compared to women.



"When intimate partner violence happens to men, it often feels like they're left to cope alone," says Alexandra Lysova, SFU criminology professor and co-author of a new study published in the Journal of Family Violence. "Many deny the abuse, withdraw from social activities and relationships and throw themselves into work to avoid what's happening at home."



These avoidant strategies can prevent men from seeking support such as therapy or separation, she says. As a result, male survivors may experience worsening depression, substance misuse, and emotional distress, which can escalate the risks in the relationship.



This is especially concerning, says Lysova, because while violence is mainly bi-directional, women tend to experience the most severe consequences - 79 per cent of intimate partner homicide victims are women, for example.



This research highlights a critical gap in support services and the importance of addressing intimate partner violence as a human issue - not just a gendered one, Lysova argues.

There is a lack of gender-inclusive public awareness campaigns, training and protocols for front-line professionals-such as police, social workers and doctors-who are often the first point of contact for someone seeking help. Even when governments issue reports or expand services, they typically highlight female victims, leaving male survivors invisible." Alexandra Lysova, SFU criminology professor

Helping male survivors will help society more broadly, in part by reducing risk factors for future violence perpetrated by those who witnessed intimate partner abuse as children, Lysova adds.



"When we help men, we also help women and children -- and ultimately, society," Lysova explains. "Abuse is abuse. We need to stop treating violence against women and violence against men as separate issues. Addressing violence in all its forms - regardless of the victim's gender - helps create safer communities for everyone."