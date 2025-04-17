Evidence alcohol even prior to conception may harm your baby

A study of more than 400 Australian women has found that alcohol consumption at or around the time of conception can damage the growth of the placenta, potentially harming a baby’s development.

The study by a Mater Research team based at Brisbane’s Translational Research Institute (TRI) confirms earlier research in preclinical models and reinforces national guidelines that alcohol consumption, even just prior to conception, can impact placenta development.

Mater Research’s Dr Sarah Steane says the recently published study is one of the first to analyse doppler ultrasound measurements of placental function in relation to alcohol consumption.

In the group of women that reported consuming alcohol, our key finding is that there were some alterations in doppler ultrasound measurements. These measurements indicated that the placenta may not be performing as it should in delivering oxygen to the baby.” Dr Sarah Steane, Postdoctoral research scientist, University of Queensland Mater Research Institute

Of the women in the study who had consumed alcohol around the time of conception, 1 in 6 had ultrasound placenta measurements suggestive of deficient placenta function. This is compared to 1 in 45 women who had not consumed alcohol. This suggests that women who drink alcohol around the time of conception are 9 times more likely to have affected placenta development compared to those who don’t consume alcohol.

But Dr Steane’s team also found a silver lining in their research which suggests diet may hold the key to preventing the negative effects of alcohol at the time of conception.

“We found that women who took the recommended amount of folic acid prior to conception and during the first trimester of pregnancy were less likely to have these abnormal ultrasound measurements.”

Another micronutrient, choline (found in natural sources of protein) is also important for a healthy placenta and yet the study found less than a third were obtaining an adequate amount in their diet.

“Choline and folate may be acting together to reduce the vulnerability to alcohol exposure, but this really needs more study,” Dr Steane said.

Group Leader of the Mater Research Pregnancy and Development Group based at TRI, Professor Vicki Clifton said the ongoing Queensland Family Cohort Study will be invaluable for a better understanding of the impact of alcohol on pregnancy and the benefits of micronutrients such as folate and choline.

“The take home message from everything that we've done so far in the study really is to support the guidelines that if you're thinking about having a baby, don't drink alcohol,” Professor Clifton said.

“That said, many people unintentionally conceive after a big night out and for them it’s about what they can do afterwards. The recommended intake of folate and a diet high in choline-rich protein such as eggs and red meat, is a good place to start.”

Professor Clifton is urging women who are pregnant and less than 24 weeks gestation to consider joining the study which will further examine the role of alcohol, micronutrients and many other aspects of having a family.

Video Credit: TRI