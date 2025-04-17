The truth about apples, supplements and immunity - What brits get wrong about their health

New research has revealed some of Brits biggest misconceptions when it comes to immune health.

New insights show that while 71% of Brits consider themselves healthy, almost one third (29%) still believe that eating an apple a day is the way to improve their immunity.

Half of Brits believe ‘alternative’ methods boost their immune health, these include doing a daily headstand (5%), putting raw onion slices in your socks (4%), wearing a woolly hat in bed (4%) and spinning in circles daily (3%).

Herbalife surveyed 7,000 including 1,000 Brits reveals respondents across seven European countries, the UK, Spain, Poland, Italy, Croatia, Romania and Turkey, about their health, wellness and lifestyle habits.

Additionally, research has revealed that one in five Brits (18%) thinks having regular sex is a remedy for good immune health.

But immune health is slightly more complicated than that, Nutrition expert, Dr Richard Alison, is working with Herbalife to bust myths on Brits’ immune health.

While lifestyle factors like diet and exercise do play an important role in supporting your immune system, it’s not quite as simple as eating an apple a day or other common myths we often hear. The immune system is complex and influenced by a range of factors including balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, regular physical activity, stress management, and hydration. It’s about making consistent, informed choices that support your overall wellbeing” Dr Richard Alison, former Head of Performance Nutrition at Arsenal Football Club and Nutritionist for Herbalife Nutrition, Herbalife Ltd.

Additionally, whilst 71% of Brits consider themselves healthy, just over half (56%) of people said they maintain a balanced diet and 10% said they rarely or never had a balanced diet.

Combined with many not having a balanced diet, a staggering 65% of British respondents reported feeling stressed, compared to an average of 70% across Europe, and more than half (51%) suggested they have a good work-life balance, compared to a total average of 45% across the seven countries.

The research also reveals that only 42% believe taking supplements contributes to good immune health.

As a result, only 43% of respondents said they take supplements or eat nutrient rich-foods as part of their daily routine. This combined with work-life balance and stress could impact health and wellness over the long-term.

Commenting on the results of the research, Dr. Richard Alison said: “While the nation seems to have some unconventional ways of maintaining their immune health, overall our results highlight some positive findings around how Brits view their health and the level of knowledge they have about immune health. However, there are some watchouts that can, over time, impact health and immunity.”

“We know with the busy lives we all lead that having the perfect diet and having a balanced healthy active lifestyle can be incredibly challenging. That’s where supplements can bridge some gaps and where Herbalife’s independent Distributors can provide the coaching and supportive community that many need to make sustained lifestyle changes that will benefit their immune health in the long term.”