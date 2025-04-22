AGA announces $2.4 million in research funding for 74 recipients

The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) is proud to announce the selection of 74 recipients to receive $2.4 million in research funding through the annual AGA Research Foundation Awards Program. AGA also announces today the addition of 10 pilot grants, totaling $400,000 in funding, to the 2026 awards portfolio to ensure that scientific discovery continues despite federal funding cuts.

Since we established the AGA Research Foundation in 1984, AGA has been unwavering in the commitment to supporting exceptional researchers, growing the research pipeline, and fostering scientific discovery. As we face uncertainty in federal research funding, our work is more critical than ever. The AGA Research Foundation is proud to fund some of the most talented investigators in our field and is confident our investment will lead to ground-breaking discoveries that will benefit patients with issues related to digestive health." Michael Camilleri, MD, DSc, AGAF, chair, AGA Research Foundation

To address federal funding uncertainties and ensure scientific discovery continues, AGA will also invest $400,000 in 10 additional pilot research awards in 2026. Applications for the 2026 cycle open in May.

The AGA Research Awards Program is made possible thanks to generous donors and funders. Learn more about the AGA Research Foundation.

Meet the recipients

RESEARCH SCHOLAR AWARDS

AGA Research Scholar Award

Jonathan Downie, MD, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Olumuyiwa Awoniyi, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Simon Gray, MD, PhD, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Jessica Shay, MD, PhD, The University of Utah

Sharon Wolfson, MD, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

AGA-Bern Schwartz Family Fund Research Scholar Award in Pancreatic Cancer

Nikki Katherine Lytle, PhD, The Medical College of Wisconsin

SPECIALTY AWARDS

AGA-Caroline Craig Augustyn & Damian Augustyn Award in Digestive Cancer

Ramon Jin, MD, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis

AGA-R. Robert & Sally Funderburg Research Award in Gastric Cancer

Harshabad Singh, MBBS, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

AGA Fellowship-to-Faculty Transition Award

Quazim Alayo, MBBS, Washington University in St. Louis

PILOT AWARDS

AGA Pilot Research Award

Yalan Deng, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Shuang Wang, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Xiaoqin Wu, PhD, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

AGA-Pfizer Pilot Research Award in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Adebowale Bamidele, PhD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Siyan Cao, MD, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis

Shirley Cohen-Mekelburg, MD, The Regents of the University of Michigan

UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH AWARDS

AGA-Aman Armaan Ahmed Family SURF for Success Program

Aishat Adebisi, Washington University in St. Louis

Jeremy Ahn, Emory University

Nahed El Fiky, University of Maryland Baltimore County

Alexa Gramajo, University of Southern California

Maryam Omotola Jimoh, The College of Wooster

NaShyla McQuirter, University of Connecticut – Storrs

AGA-Dr. Harvey Young Education & Development Foundation's Young Guts Scholar Program

Aishat Adebisi, Washington University in St. Louis

Jacob Cao, University of Pennsylvania

Katherine Gell, Vanderbilt University

Steven Montecinos, Rutgers University New Brunswick

Daliya Rizvi, Duke University

Joud Haj Sakor, University of Minnesota – Rochester

ABSTRACT AWARDS

AGA-APFED Abstract Award in Eosinophilic GI Diseases

Maya Kota, BS, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Angelica R. Lackey, MPH, University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Tursun Turapov, BS, University of Utah School of Medicine

AGA Fellow Abstract of the Year Award

Biju Bharali, PhD, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute

AGA Fellow Abstract Awards

Manik Aggarwal, MBBS, Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Anissa Armet, PhD, RD, University of Alberta

Eduardo Castillo-Leon, MD, Nationwide Children's Hospital

Yufeng Chen, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Youngwon Cho, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Maria Antonia Espinosa, MD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Akshita Gupta, MBBS, MD, Mount Sinai Hospital

Harpreet Kaur, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Adnan Malik, MD, MBBS, MBA, MPH, Honorhealth Mountain Vista Medical Center

Aida A. Metri, MD, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Wilmarie Morales-Soto, PhD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Shaneice Nettleford, PhD, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Rachel C. Newsome, PhD, University of Florida

Aisha Qazi, PhD, University of Illinois Chicago

Allyson Richardson, MD, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Jiaxian Shen, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Jiayu Ye, PhD, Stanford University

Zahra Yousefli, MD, MPH, Johns Hopkins University

AGA Student Abstract of the Year Award

Chen Wang, MD, MSc, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

AGA Student Abstract Awards

Ashley L. Cummings, Duke University School of Medicine

Hillmin Lei, University of California, Riverside

Rita Nakhle, MS, Queen's University

Sameer Rao, MBBS, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School

Daniel Martin Simadibrata, MD, MetroHealth Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University

Isabella Sirit, Vanderbilt University

Vijaya L. Sundaram, Marshall University School of Medicine

Eliane F. Tsopmegha, BA, Marshall University

Julia M. J. van der Zande, MD, Nationwide Children's Hospital

Xinyu Wang, MBBS, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

AGA–Eric Esrailian Student Abstract Prize

Emily Guan, Johns Hopkins University

Mary McGrath, MD, University of Virginia

Ashwariya Ohri, MBBS, Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Michael Anthony Perrin, MD, MPH, Baylor College of Medicine

AGA–Radhika Srinivasan Student Abstract Prize

Alexis Guenther, BS, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Jeneane Hamideh, MD, Charles R. Drew School of Medicine

Anthony Kerbage, MD, Cleveland Clinic

Lauren Lynch, Baylor College of Medicine

AGA Abstract Award for Health Disparities Research

Akhila Chilakala, MD, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco

Taranika Sarkar Das, MD, The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Gabrielle Waclawik, MD, MPH, University of Wisconsin

Abdelrahman Yousef, MD, University of New Mexico Hospital

AGA-Moti L. & Kamla Rustgi International Travel Award