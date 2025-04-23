New biomarkers identified for early detection of gynecological cancer

Researchers from the University of Skövde, the University of Gothenburg, and the Sahlgrenska Academy have significantly advanced early detection of gynecological cancer. They have identified biomarkers that can indicate if someone has cancer. This discovery enables faster healthcare responses, thereby increasing the patient's chances of survival.

Each year, approximately 325,000 women receive a life-altering diagnosis of gynaecological cancer. For those who develop ovarian cancer, the future is often uncertain; only half survive five years after diagnosis. When cancer is detected late, survival rates drop drastically. However, there is now a glimmer of hope.



The research has made crucial progress by identifying specific biomarkers that allow for early detection of gynaecological cancer. This new discovery could eventually be integrated into healthcare, improving the chances of successful treatment.

We have identified several protein variants that can help distinguish between benign and malignant tumors. We are currently testing a panel of genetic changes to further enhance the accuracy of our diagnoses." Benjamin Ulfenborg, Senior Lecturer in BioInformatics, University of Skövde

The body's signals reveal cancer

Cancer can hide in the body for a long time before symptoms appear, making early diagnosis challenging. The research team employs a technique combining protein analysis and genetic changes. These biological markers act as the body's own warning signals, capable of revealing the disease long before it spreads.



A specific part of the research targets women with endometriosis, a chronic condition affecting about one in ten women of reproductive age. The researchers have found that certain genetic alterations are shared between endometriosis and cancer, providing new insights into which patients may be at greater risk of developing cancer later.



"For these women, our research could lead to more personalised monitoring and earlier detection of potential cancer changes," says Benjamin Ulfenborg.

The future of healthcare: Early diagnosis and fewer invasive procedures

The method being developed by the researchers offers several advantages. Early cancer detection can save lives and reduce the need for extensive surgical interventions and treatments with severe side effects, granting patients more years of good health and better quality of life.



"Our goal is for this method to be routinely used in healthcare. By detecting cancer at an early stage, we can prevent unnecessary suffering and give more women the opportunity to live healthier lives," adds Benjamin Ulfenborg.

A reminder of the importance of research

The project is a collaboration between several research groups. The University of Gothenburg and the Sahlgrenska Academy provide clinical samples and genetic analyses, while the University of Skövde contributes expertise in bioinformatics and statistical modelling. Together, they develop algorithms capable of handling large volumes of biological data to improve diagnostics. Research on early diagnosis is crucial to improving survival rates.



"Every success in this field gives more women a chance to survive their disease and live longer, healthier lives," concludes Benjamin Ulfenborg.