CN Bio and Pharmaron establish long-term strategic partnership to develop OOC technologies on a global R&D platform

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
CN BioApr 24 2025

CN Bio, a leading provider of Organ-on-a-chip systems and solutions that accelerate drug discovery and development workflows, today announced the establishment of a strategic partnership with Pharmaron, a premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Under the agreement, Pharmaron will validate CN Bio's PhysioMimix technology across existing applications and collaborate on integrating OOC technologies into its R&D platform. The partnership will also explore the development of new applications to address unmet needs in drug discovery and development.

The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on validating CN Bio's PhysioMimix technology for current applications in disease modelling, toxicity testing and absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) studies. Following successful validation, the companies will work together to adopt the platform in priority R&D areas and co-develop novel applications to expand the capabilities of OOC technologies.

Pharmaron is a global drug R&D service platform, providing end-to-end services across drug discovery, preclinical, and clinical development. Through the partnership, CN Bio will install PhysioMimix instruments at Pharmaron's facilities across the globe, enabling the joint development of cutting-edge OOC solutions tailored to evolving R&D challenges.

Pharmaron is a global, premier and trusted service provider for the life sciences industry. As such, Pharmaron were the ideal partner for CN Bio as we look to accelerate the growth of our OOC solutions portfolio in new and existing application areas. By working closely together and leveraging the industry-leading expertise of each company, we can share resources that enable us to progress new, innovative solutions from concept to global market deployment more effectively than ever before."

Dr Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio

Dr Tomasz Kostrzewski, CSO, CN Bio, commented: "The developments this partnership will enable are especially important given the recent FDA announcement, outlining their plan to phase out animal testing requirement for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs with more human-relevant models. Our platform is best placed to serve current market gaps including testing for immune-mediated organ damage. Together we can expedite this key development in line with global momentum for more ethical advancements that reduce costs and improve human health."

Dr Hua Yang, CSO, Pharmaron, added: "We are committed to continuous innovation that enhances the quality of our services and accelerates drug discovery and development. Organ-on-a-chip technology holds significant potential to advance translational science by improving our understanding of drugability at the preclinical stage. We are pleased to collaborate with CN Bio to explore how this technology can add meaningful value to our partners' development programs."

Source:

CN Bio

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gastrolyzer® Range joins Selig De Colombia Portfolio, Expanding Access to Cutting-Edge Hydrogen Methane Breath Testing (HMBT) Technology
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research
OICR funds five innovative cancer drug discovery projects
Mount Sinai launches AI center to revolutionize small molecule drug discovery
Advancing Adherent Cell Assays with SemaCyte® Technology
Microphysiological systems in drug discovery
250,000 whole genomes sequenced for AGD initiative to advance drug discovery
Natural compounds identified as potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sapio Sciences makes AI-Native drug discovery seamless with NVIDIA BioNeMo