Understanding the motivations behind cancer patients' adoption of traditional Chinese medicine

Background and objectives

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is widely used in cancer care in China as an integral part of treatment. This study aimed to understand the motivations of cancer patients in China for adopting TCM in their treatment and to examine their communication with oncologists. Gaining insights into these factors can enhance culturally sensitive, patient-centered oncology care.

Methods

A consecutive sample of 287 outpatients with cancer was recruited. Sociodemographic and clinical data, TCM usage, primary reasons for adopting TCM, and communication about TCM with oncologists were collected. Descriptive statistics, binary logistic regression, and thematic analysis were used to analyze the data.

Results

Patients' primary reasons for choosing TCM fell into five main categories: (1) belief in the benefits of TCM itself, (2) recommendations from others (family, friends, or oncologists), (3) belief in the benefits of combining TCM with Western medicine (WM), (4) previous positive experiences with TCM, and (5) dissatisfaction with or intolerance to WM. Among the 103 patients who consulted external TCM providers, 65% disclosed this to their oncologists. A longer time since diagnosis was associated with a higher likelihood of disclosure, while employed patients were less likely to inform their oncologists. Oncologists' responses varied, with 55% neither approving nor disapproving of external TCM prescriptions.

Conclusions

The primary reasons patients used TCM were the perceived benefits and recommendations from oncologists and family members. To enhance patient care, Chinese healthcare providers should receive training to better understand patients' beliefs and cultural practices, enabling more personalized and culturally sensitive care. Western oncology practitioners must also understand the prevalence and motivations behind the use of TCM among Chinese immigrant patients. Such understanding fosters cultural competence and strengthens patient-provider rapport. Less than one-third of patients seek additional TCM care, and the majority of them have discussed the additional TCM treatment with their current oncologist. Addressing communication gaps through patient education programs is critical. These programs should emphasize the importance of disclosing TCM use to oncologists, thereby minimizing the risks associated with uncoordinated care. Oncologists should also be equipped to address misconceptions about TCM in a manner that respects its cultural significance, promoting a respectful and holistic approach to patient care. In addition, as highlighted in this manuscript, further research is necessary to examine the influence of family and social recommendations on treatment decisions. These findings reinforce the importance of integrating cultural practices into modern oncology to provide holistic and effective patient care.