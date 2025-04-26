Understanding the motivations behind cancer patients' adoption of traditional Chinese medicine

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Apr 26 2025

Background and objectives

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is widely used in cancer care in China as an integral part of treatment. This study aimed to understand the motivations of cancer patients in China for adopting TCM in their treatment and to examine their communication with oncologists. Gaining insights into these factors can enhance culturally sensitive, patient-centered oncology care.

Methods

A consecutive sample of 287 outpatients with cancer was recruited. Sociodemographic and clinical data, TCM usage, primary reasons for adopting TCM, and communication about TCM with oncologists were collected. Descriptive statistics, binary logistic regression, and thematic analysis were used to analyze the data.

Results

Patients' primary reasons for choosing TCM fell into five main categories: (1) belief in the benefits of TCM itself, (2) recommendations from others (family, friends, or oncologists), (3) belief in the benefits of combining TCM with Western medicine (WM), (4) previous positive experiences with TCM, and (5) dissatisfaction with or intolerance to WM. Among the 103 patients who consulted external TCM providers, 65% disclosed this to their oncologists. A longer time since diagnosis was associated with a higher likelihood of disclosure, while employed patients were less likely to inform their oncologists. Oncologists' responses varied, with 55% neither approving nor disapproving of external TCM prescriptions.

Conclusions

The primary reasons patients used TCM were the perceived benefits and recommendations from oncologists and family members. To enhance patient care, Chinese healthcare providers should receive training to better understand patients' beliefs and cultural practices, enabling more personalized and culturally sensitive care. Western oncology practitioners must also understand the prevalence and motivations behind the use of TCM among Chinese immigrant patients. Such understanding fosters cultural competence and strengthens patient-provider rapport. Less than one-third of patients seek additional TCM care, and the majority of them have discussed the additional TCM treatment with their current oncologist. Addressing communication gaps through patient education programs is critical. These programs should emphasize the importance of disclosing TCM use to oncologists, thereby minimizing the risks associated with uncoordinated care. Oncologists should also be equipped to address misconceptions about TCM in a manner that respects its cultural significance, promoting a respectful and holistic approach to patient care. In addition, as highlighted in this manuscript, further research is necessary to examine the influence of family and social recommendations on treatment decisions. These findings reinforce the importance of integrating cultural practices into modern oncology to provide holistic and effective patient care.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Liu, S., et al. (2025). Use of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Chinese Patients with Cancer Receiving Outpatient Care: Primary Reasons and Communication with Oncologists. Future Integrative Medicine. doi.org/10.14218/fim.2025.00006.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D curbs colorectal cancer by boosting immunity and blocking tumor growth
Mediterranean diet lowers breast cancer risk by 13%, postmenopausal women benefit most
Prostate cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence, study says
GOT2 as a metabolic and immunologic target in pancreatic cancer
Liquid biopsy offers new hope for early cancer detection
Guilt and shame drive end-of-life treatment decisions in cancer patients
Major breakthrough could turn IV drugs into oral treatments for brain cancer and Alzheimer's
New study questions poultry's health halo amid rising cancer risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Lipid metabolism as a driver of therapy resistance in triple negative breast cancer