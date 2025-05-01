Virtual pulmonary rehabilitation proves to be safe and effective for COPD patients

COPD FoundationMay 1 2025

Virtual pulmonary rehabilitation is a safe, effective alternative to traditional pulmonary rehabilitation programs for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who also require supplemental oxygen, according to a new report. The report is published in the March 2025 issue of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal.

COPD is an inflammatory lung disease, comprising several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is an exercise and educational program supervised by a health care professional, which helps people with chronic breathing difficulties. These programs teach people how to manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Pulmonary rehabilitation programs are traditionally held in person; however, virtual or online programs are also available.

In this new report, the authors examined the feasibility, safety and effectiveness of a virtual pulmonary rehabilitation program for people with COPD who did and did not require supplemental oxygen. The report compared the attendance rates, safety and improvements in symptoms, mood and exercise capacity for the two groups.

Virtual pulmonary rehabilitation allows for increased access to these programs, which benefit people with COPD, regardless of their supplemental oxygen use. In our study, 99% of participants participated safely without any adverse effect, and participants in both groups had improvements in clinical outcomes. Our findings demonstrate the need to increase use of virtual pulmonary rehabilitation programs to help improve the quality of life for people with COPD. By evaluating each patient's situation and incorporating virtually accessible programs, we can offer more individualized care for patients."

Russell Buhr, M.D., Ph.D., pulmonologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-senior author of the report

Filizola H, Kumar A, Buhr RG, Schwab Jensen K. Outcomes of virtual pulmonary rehabilitation in oxygen-dependent COPD patients. Chronic Obstr Pulm Dis. 2025; 12(2): 184-189. doi: http://doi.org/10.15326/jcopdf.2024.0572

