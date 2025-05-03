National initiative boosts heart failure treatment across US hospitals

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Heart AssociationMay 3 2025

About 6.7 million adults in the U.S. are living with heart failure, and that number is expected to increase to more than 8 million by 2030.

A new analysis published in Circulation: Heart Failure shows hospitals participating in the American Heart Association's multiregional IMPLEMENT-HF™ initiative significantly improved adherence to guideline-directed medical therapy for patients hospitalized with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), the most common type of heart failure.

The American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, launched the three-year quality improvement initiative in 2021. The goal: improve uptake of quadruple medical therapy and integrate health-related social needs assessments into routine care. Quadruple medical therapy is a combination of four evidence-based drugs proven to reduce mortality: angiotensin receptor–neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI), evidence-based specific β-blocker (BB), mineralocorticoid antagonist (MRA) and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2i). The effort involved more than 100 hospitals across the U.S. and built on the Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure program.

The study included data from more than 43,000 patients at 67 hospitals and found:

  • Use of all four drug classes recommended for HFrEF rose from 4.7% to 44.6% at hospital discharge among initiative participants, and from 0% to 44.8% within 30 days post-discharge;
  • The improvement in care was consistent across race, ethnicity and gender; and
  • Hospitals also dramatically increased the use of tools to assess patients' social needs - an important step toward more equitable care.

"This initiative represents an important leap forward in closing the treatment gap in heart failure," said Andrew Sauer, M.D., American Heart Association volunteer, a lead author of the research and a cardiologist at Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City. "By supporting collaborative learning and leveraging real-time data, IMPLEMENT-HF enabled hospitals to better serve patients in varied communities."

HFrEF affects nearly half of people hospitalized for heart failure and carries a 75% five-year mortality rate. Although clinical trials have shown that quadruple therapy can significantly improve survival, use of this treatment has remained low nationwide, particularly among underrepresented populations.

By creating a structured, "all-teach, all-learn" environment, the Association's initiative offered participants tools for identifying care gaps, sharing best practices and monitoring performance at both hospital and regional levels.

The improvements we've seen through IMPLEMENT-HF underscore the power of collaboration. The Association is committed to transforming systems of care to ensure every person has access to the highest standard of heart failure treatment, no matter where they live."

Mariell Jessup, M.D., chief science and medical officer, American Heart Association

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers tie childhood vitamin D shortfalls to adult heart disease
Phthalates linked to hundreds of thousands of global heart disease deaths
Hormone therapy boosts heart health markers but raises some risks
Intravenous therapy promotes survival of heart muscle cells after a heart attack
AI tools show promise in detecting early heart dysfunction in women
New blood test can improve heart disease risk prediction
Largest study to date reveals high blood sugar accelerates heart damage in healthy youth
New studies link increased heart disease risk to tobacco and cannabis use

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heart transplant volume rises with adoption of DCD techniques