Ten year study confirms effectiveness of two-week radiotherapy for prostate cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO)May 3 2025

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men worldwide, accounting for more than 1.4 million new cases each year. For many patients, radiotherapy is a standard treatment option that offers outcomes comparable to surgery, particularly for localized disease. As an outpatient procedure, it allows men to maintain much of their daily routine during treatment. However, traditional radiotherapy schedules typically span several weeks, which can be burdensome for patients and put pressure on healthcare structures and radiotherapy capacity.

A major clinical trial (HYPO-RT-PC) has shown that a significantly shorter course of radiotherapy for localised prostate cancer is just as safe and effective as the traditional eight-week schedule - even 10 years after treatment. The findings, presented at ESTRO 2025, the annual congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, give both patients and doctors greater confidence in choosing this short-course approach, also called "ultra hypo-fractionated radiotherapy".

The study, led by researchers in Sweden, found that delivering precision radiotherapy over just two and a half weeks is equally successful in beating prostate cancer as the standard eight-week approach. A decade after treatment, both options produced similar disease control rates and survival.

"These long-term findings confirm previous 5-year results from the trial, showing that delivering fewer, higher doses over a shorter period works just as well as the standard approach - not just in theory, but in real-world clinical practice," concluded Associate Professors Per Nilsson, senior radiation physicist, and Adalsteinn Gunnlaugsson, radiation oncologist, who led the 10-year outcome analysis of the HYPO-RT-PC trial, at Skåne University Hospital and Lund University, Sweden.

"For patients, this means less disruption to daily life and potentially lower healthcare costs - without compromising outcomes and safety."

About the study

This large phase III clinical trial enrolled 1,200 men with intermediate- to high-risk localised prostate cancer. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either:
• Short-course radiotherapy: 42.7 Gray (Gy) delivered in 7 sessions over 2.5 weeks
• Standard-course radiotherapy: 78.0 Gy delivered in 39 sessions over 8 weeks
Researchers assessed survival, cancer recurrence, and treatment-related side effects, including urinary and bowel symptoms.

Key outcomes after 10 years:

Related Stories

• Failure-free survival (no return of cancer or need for additional treatment): 72% in the short-course group vs 65% in the standard group
• Overall survival: 81% for short-course vs 79% for standard
• Prostate cancer-specific mortality: 4% in both groups
• Side effects: Urinary and bowel symptoms were similar in both groups, and most were mild to moderate.

"These findings confirm that the shorter course does not increase long-term side effects and provides equally durable cancer control", added Camilla Thellenberg-Karlsson, MD, PhD, at Umeå University, who presented the results at the ESTRO meeting.

Implications for cancer care

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, and radiotherapy remains a key treatment. These results demonstrate how modern radiotherapy approaches can make treatment more efficient, accessible, and patient-friendly - without sacrificing effectiveness or safety.

Professor Matthias Guckenberger, President of ESTRO, added: "Shorter treatment schedules mean patients can return to their normal lives more quickly.

"Reducing treatment time to just two and a half week is a major win for both patients and health systems.

"This study exemplifies the kind of impactful, practice-changing research we are proud to showcase at ESTRO 2025."

Source:

European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO)

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

IL-17A identified as a potential driver of cancer in familial adenomatous polyposis
Surgery may not be necessary for some early-stage breast cancer patients
High cannabis use associated with increased colon cancer mortality
Simple urine sample could revolutionize early prostate cancer diagnosis
Guilt and shame drive end-of-life treatment decisions in cancer patients
Prostate cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence, study says
Understanding the motivations behind cancer patients' adoption of traditional Chinese medicine
Malaria infection linked to childhood cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cancer-related fatigue and depression found to limit recreational activities in survivors