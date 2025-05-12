Australia releases first national guidelines for diagnosing fetal alcohol spectrum disorder

Health professionals will have access to national clinical practice guidelines to help assess and diagnose fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), following a 4-year research project led by The University of Queensland.

The Australian Guidelines for Assessment and Diagnosis of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder are the first guidelines in this area to be approved by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC).

Dr. Natasha Reid from UQ's Child Health Research Centre, who led the collaborative project involving more than 40 organizations, said it is a groundbreaking development in the assessment and diagnosis of FASD, which is the leading cause of non-genetic disability in Australia.

"FASD is a lifelong disability arising from prenatal exposure to alcohol, but every individual is unique with areas of both strength and challenges," Dr. Reid said.

"The challenges can include difficulties with, attention, learning and memory, communication, behavioral and emotional regulation."

Dr. Reid said having access to assessment and diagnosis will help people understand their unique challenges and strengths, enabling them to better access individualized support.

"We hope these new guidelines will enhance assessment and diagnostic practices, improve service accessibility, reduce stigma, and ultimately improve the quality of life for all people living with FASD in Australia," Dr. Reid said.

"FASD has typically been diagnosed in specialist clinics, but these guidelines encourage all practitioners, regardless of setting or discipline, to contribute where they can to the assessment.

In developing the guidelines, researchers completed a comprehensive review that included understanding people's lived experiences of the assessment process and examined more than 300 research papers to understand the link between prenatal alcohol exposure and diagnostic outcomes.

Associate Dean (Research) Professor Karen Moritz, from UQ's Faculty of Health, Medicine and Behavioral Sciences, said a key feature in the development of the guidelines was extensive consultation involving more than 120 health professionals, researchers, cultural experts, along with families and carers of people living with FASD.

Through collaborative networks and extensive stakeholder engagement, these new national guidelines for assessment and diagnosis of FASD have the potential to change the life-course for individuals living with FASD." Professor Karen Moritz, ​Associate Dean (Research) from UQ's Faculty of Health, Medicine and Behavioral Sciences

Funding was provided by the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care to a consortium involving The University of Queensland, The University of Sydney, The Kids Research Institute Australia, La Trobe University, Griffith University, Gold Coast Health's Child Development Service, National Organisation for FASD (NOFASD), Patches Paediatrics, Monash Children's Hospital, West Moreton Health, FASD C.A.R.E and The Russell Family Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Association.

Many other organizations were also involved as part of the Guidelines Development Group and Project Advisory Groups.