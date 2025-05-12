Research sheds light on the profound connections between diet, inflammation, and gum health

New research presented at EuroPerio11 sheds light on the profound connections between diet, inflammation, and gum health. Three studies explore how dietary choices influence systemic inflammation, the effectiveness of periodontal therapy, and the benefits of avoiding sugar on oral and overall health.

Gum disease and unhealthy diet linked to long-term health risks

A longitudinal study (following the same people at different points in their lives, over a long period of time) from Finland examined the relationship between people's gum health, dietary patterns, and systemic inflammation over an 11-year period. Researchers analysed data from more than 3,300 individuals, categorising them based on their periodontal status and adherence to either a healthy anti-inflammatory diet or a proinflammatory diet. A proinflammatory diet typically includes high amounts of processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats, which can contribute to chronic inflammation in the body.



The study found that individuals with advanced periodontitis who followed a proinflammatory diet had significantly higher levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a key marker of systemic inflammation. Notably, this effect persisted over time, although obesity was found to partially mediate the relationship, suggesting that dietary and lifestyle factors jointly influence inflammation levels.

This study shows the complex interplay between oral health, diet, and systemic conditions. It reinforces the notion that the effects of periodontitis extend beyond the oral cavity. Diet has a profound effect on the oral and gut microbiome, which may affect human health in various ways. The combination of periodontal disease and a proinflammatory diet amplify systemic inflammation, which may have implications for broader health outcomes." Professor Lior Shapira, scientific chair of EuroPerio11

Vegetable-rich diet linked to better outcomes of periodontal treatment

A study from the Netherlands investigated whether dietary habits influence the outcomes of non-surgical periodontal therapy (NSPT) in patients with severe gum disease. The study followed 100 patients, analysing their food intake at three- and six-months post treatment.



Higher vegetable consumption was significantly associated with improved periodontal healing, including reduced bleeding on probing (BoP), a decrease in periodontal inflamed surface area (PISA), and shallower pocket depths. In contrast, fruit and sweet product consumption showed no strong associations with treatment outcomes, suggesting that specific dietary components - particularly vegetables - play a key role in post-treatment recovery. "These findings suggest that diet plays a crucial role not only in primary and secondary prevention, but also in post-treatment recovery. Encouraging patients to adopt healthier eating habits, particularly increasing vegetable intake, could enhance the success of periodontal treatment," highlighted Prof Shapira.

Less sugar, healthier gums

In another study presented at EuroPerio11 German researchers explored how four weeks of avoiding sugar affected periodontal, systemic, and psychological parameters among 55 dental students. Participants eliminated all free sugars and sugar substitutes from their diets while tracking their symptoms and dietary intake. The study found that sugar avoidance led to a significant reduction in bleeding on probing (BoP), indicating decreased periodontal inflammation, as well as an average weight loss of nearly one kilogram. Participants also increased their intake of fruit and vitamin C, improving their overall micronutrient profile.



While cravings for sugar were initially high, they gradually declined, suggesting that guided sugar cessation programmes could be an effective strategy for improving both periodontal and overall health. Shapira noted: "Studies had shown clearly that pre-diabetes and diabetes negatively affect periodontal health. This study highlights the tangible benefits of reducing sugar intake for periodontal health. also demonstrates that, with proper guidance, patients can adapt to healthier dietary patterns that support both oral and general health."

The role of nutrition in periodontal health

The growing body of evidence underscores the importance of integrating nutritional guidance into periodontal care. Diet plays a fundamental role in inflammation and healing, and these new findings emphasise the need for oral health professionals to consider dietary counselling as part of comprehensive patient care.



"The take-home message from these three studies is that oral health is deeply interconnected with nutrition and overall health. The influence of diet on gum disease progression and periodontal treatment outcomes is increasingly evident, and it is time for oral health professionals to embrace a more holistic approach to patient care," concluded Shapira. "Collaboration between oral health providers and family physicians is the key to better health."