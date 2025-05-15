New WHO report reveals the deeper health impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic

WHO published its World health statistics report 2025, revealing the deeper health impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on loss of lives, longevity and overall health and well-being. In just two years, between 2019 and 2021, global life expectancy fell by 1.8 years-the largest drop in recent history- reversing a decade of health gains. Increased levels of anxiety and depression linked to COVID-19 reduced global healthy life expectancy by 6 weeks-erasing most of the gains made from lower mortality due to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) during the same period.

The report also summarizes global data on progress towards WHO's triple billion targets, revealing impacts of not just the pandemic shock but also a longer trend of slowing progress starting before the pandemic, followed by a slower recovery since. WHO warns that overall progress is under threat and urgent global action is needed to get back on track.

Behind every data point is a person-a child who didn't reach their fifth birthday, a mother lost in childbirth, a life cut short by a preventable disease. These are avoidable tragedies. They point to critical gaps in access, protection, and investment-especially for women and girls. Health progress is slowing. Every government has a responsibility to act, with urgency, commitment, and accountability to the people they serve." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

Health progress and setbacks

The World health statistics 2025 report presents mixed progress towards WHO's Triple Billion targets. An estimated 1.4 billion more people were living healthier by the end of 2024, surpassing the 1 billion target. The progress in healthier lives was driven by reduction in tobacco use, improved air quality and better access to water, hygiene, and sanitation. But progress towards increased coverage of essential health services and protection from emergencies lagged; only 431 million more people gained access to essential health services without financial hardship, and close to 637 million more people were better protected from health emergencies.

Maternal and child deaths are not falling fast enough to reach global targets. Progress has stalled, putting millions of lives at risk. This slowdown follows two decades of remarkable gains: between 2000 and 2023, maternal deaths dropped by over 40% and child deaths under 5 years of age more than halved. But underinvestment in primary health care, shortages of skilled health workers, and gaps in services like immunization and safe childbirth are now holding countries back.

Without urgent course correction to meet the 2030 targets, the world risks losing the chance to prevent an additional 700 000 maternal deaths and 8 million under-5 deaths between 2024 and 2030.

Chronic diseases leading to more loss of lives

Premature deaths from NCDs-such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer-are rising, driven by population growth and aging, and now account for most deaths among people under the age of 70, worldwide. The world is currently off track to reduce NCD premature mortality by one-third by 2030. Progress has been possible where governments and civil society have committed to action: tobacco use is declining, and global alcohol consumption dropped from 5.7 to 5.0 litres per capita between 2010 and 2022. Air pollution remains one of the top causes of preventable death worldwide. The impact of poor mental health continues to hold back progress.

Recovery in essential health services remains incomplete. A shortfall of 11.1 million health workers is still projected by 2030, with nearly 70% of the gap concentrated in the WHO African and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

"Strong health systems rely on strong health information. Timely, trusted data drives better decisions and faster results," said Dr Haidong Wang, WHO Unit Head for Health Data and Analytics. "WHO is supporting countries through the SCORE strategy to strengthen health information systems, and through the World Health Data Hub, which is helping to standardize, improve, and unlock the value of data across countries and systems."

Uneven progress on infectious diseases

HIV and TB incidence rates are falling, and fewer people need treatment for neglected tropical diseases. But malaria has been resurging since 2015, and antimicrobial resistance remains a public health challenge. In 2023, childhood vaccination coverage-including third dose diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus containing vaccine (DTP3)-had not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Many countries are also falling behind in addressing foundational health risks-such as malnutrition, air pollution, and unsafe living conditions.

Recent disruptions in international aid further threaten to destabilize progress, particularly in countries with the greatest health-care needs. Sustained and predictable financing-from both domestic and international sources-is urgently needed to protect hard-won gains and respond to rising threats.

"This report shows that the world is failing its health checkup. But countries have shown that rapid progress is possible," said Dr Samira Asma, WHO Assistant Director-General for Data, Analytics and Delivery for Impact. "Together, we can achieve a world where data is timelier and more accurate, programmes improve continuously, and premature deaths become rare. With speed, scale, and smart investments, every country can deliver measurable gains."