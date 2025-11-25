Dysfunctional breathing is common and influenced by tobacco use and respiratory conditions

Dysfunctional breathing (DB) is frequently misdiagnosed or insufficiently treated, leading to a diminished quality of life and unnecessary medical intervention. While recent studies have focused on DB in patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), its prevalence and contributing factors in the general population remain unclear. Additionally, tobacco use may exacerbate both respiratory symptoms and underlying comorbidities, while potentially contributing to DB.

A team led by Osaka Metropolitan University researchers aimed to investigate the prevalence and clinical characteristics of DB, as well as its associated factors. Furthermore, the researchers examined the interaction between tobacco use and respiratory comorbidities in relation to DB prevalence.

A cross-sectional Internet-based survey was conducted among 29,268 participants from the general Japanese population using the Nijmegen Questionnaire (NQ), a validated tool with high sensitivity and specificity for DB diagnosis. The findings indicated a DB prevalence of 11.0%. Univariable logistic analysis identified significant associations between DB prevalence and respiratory comorbidities, including asthma, COPD, and bronchitis/pneumonia. Notably, non-respiratory conditions such as epilepsy and cerebrovascular disease were also significantly correlated with DB. Multivariate logistic analysis revealed that current tobacco use and respiratory comorbidities further increased DB prevalence.

These findings suggest that DB is relatively common in primary healthcare settings, and exacerbated by tobacco use, particularly among individuals with respiratory comorbidities. Recognizing and addressing factors associated with DB is crucial for improving diagnosis, treatment, and overall patient outcomes.