Lifelong mental health struggles found in young adult cancer survivors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of MichiganMay 19 2025

Adolescent and young adult cancer survivors exhibit persistently elevated levels of depression and anxiety throughout their lifespan, but only symptoms of anxiety tend to stabilize in their later years, say University of Michigan researchers.

The findings appear in a new study published in JAMA Network Open that sheds light on the lingering mental health struggles faced by people who were first diagnosed with cancer between ages 15-39.

In the United States, more than 2.1 million adult survivors of cancer were diagnosed in adolescence and young adulthood. The mental health burden during treatment has been well documented, but the long-term mental health trajectories of these survivors into later adulthood have not been explored.

Given the continuously rising number of young cancer survivors, the research is important in recognizing and addressing these enduring challenges to enhance their quality of life, the researchers said.

The study highlights a critical need for continuous psychological support for this unique group.”

Anao Zhang, U-M associate professor of social work and study’s first author

Zhang and colleagues used nationally representative data from the Health and Retirement Study from nearly 40,000 participants, which is generalizable to more than 100 million residents in the U.S over age 50. They were divided into three groups: participants with a history of adolescent/young adult cancer, cancer diagnosed as adults, and no cancer history. The respondents answered questions about their mental health, including depression and anxiety, among others.

Using growth curve models to track the participants’ symptoms, the study found a pronounced “U-shaped curve” in depression symptoms throughout life, with adolescent/young adult survivors having significantly higher levels.

Related Stories

This suggests that the stressors related to their cancer experiences leave a lasting mark, Zhang said.

In contrast, the study showed that anxiety symptoms among these survivors tend to stabilize over time, hinting at a potential development of resilience.

Adult survivors of adolescent and young adult cancer exhibited the worst mental health concerns in middle and older adulthood when compared with those diagnosed with cancer in adulthood and those without cancer. At a younger age, this group faced disproportionate challenges, such as issues involving fertility or reproductive capacity, cardiotoxicity and financial toxicity, according to the study.

The researchers noted that cancer clinicians should recognize the mental health burden for the population in middle age and older adulthood.

In addition to Zhang, study authors included Emily Urban-Wojcik, statistician lead, and Meghan Seewald, data and design core manager, both at U-M’s Eisenberg Family Depression Center; and Bradley Zebrack, professor of social work and researcher at the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

The dataset used was funded by the National Institute on Aging (NIA U01AG009740 and NIA R01AG073289) and the Social Security Administration.

Source:

University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Zhang, A., et al. (2025). Mental Health Trajectories Among US Survivors of Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer as They Age. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.11430.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Air travel disrupts DNA repair in flight crew, raising cancer concerns
Novel nanoparticle could make ultrasound-based cancer treatments more effective and safer
‘Cell line atlas’ can help better understand biliary tract cancer biology
Prototype of new machine developed to detect tumors in women with dense breast tissue
City of Hope opens largest outpatient facility to enhance cancer care
Breast tissue changes could predict aggressive cancer and poor survival rates
Exploring the role of RNA binding proteins and circular RNAs in cancer
Radiomics reveals breast texture patterns associated with cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI tool enhances detection of tiny breast cancer signs in mammograms