Closed Loop Medicine appoints Kate Woolland as CEO

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd. (“CLM”), a leader in pharmaceutical precision dosing, today announced the appointment of Kate Woolland as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Woolland, previously the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will lead CLM as it moves into a new phase focused on enabling partner-led deployment and market scale, building on the Company’s proven innovation platform. The Company is focused on maximizing the value of its extensive intellectual property (IP) through pharmaceutical and other partnerships, and IP licensing and integration opportunities.

CLM has developed a uniquely valuable IP portfolio specifically designed to extend branded drug lifecycles, protect market exclusivity, and create differentiated therapeutic offerings to improve patient outcomes. With over 60 filings across 16 patent families granted in the U.S. and globally, the Company’s IP covers both platform and therapy-specific technologies, including precision dosing for GLP-1 therapies, hypertension, and other major therapeutic areas. Following a rapid response to expand its IP across GLP-1 and incretin therapies, dose optimization protocols, and treatment algorithms, CLM is uniquely positioned as metabolic health markets experience rapid growth.

CLM’s proprietary approach has demonstrated improved patient adherence rates to over 90% in clinical settings through personalized titration. The Company’s comprehensive regulatory strategy includes multi-region approvals spanning pharmaceutical and digital health, both UK and U.S. clearances, with full ISO13485/ISO27001 quality management compliance.

"Our precision dosing platform has reached a breadth and maturity level that creates significant strategic value for pharmaceutical companies and health delivery companies, particularly in large markets like the US" said Kate Woolland, CEO of Closed Loop Medicine. "As we enter this new phase, we're focused on identifying the right partners who can fully leverage our technology to transform patient outcomes at scale across multiple therapeutic areas."

Under Ms. Woolland's leadership, CLM will build on its foundation of cross-functional expertise in pharmaceutical development, digital health, regulatory strategy, and commercial execution. Her previous experience includes successfully launching commercial healthcare products as Chief Delivery Officer at ieso Digital Health and building a healthcare transformation business worth over £10M p.a. as a Partner at PA Consulting.

"The combined expertise of our team, and our broad IP portfolio, enables us to build products that enable clinicians to truly personalize the dosing of medication and empower patients to better understand and manage their condition. We see huge improvements in adherence to medication when our products are deployed, ultimately leading to better health outcomes " said Woolland, "This capability becomes particularly valuable when integrated with larger commercial organizations seeking to enhance, extend and expand their therapeutic portfolios and digital capabilities and maximize market share."

As the precision medicine landscape evolves, CLM aims to build value across multiple pathways:

Pharmaceutical Integration: Enhancing branded therapies through persistence improvement and market protection.

Lifecycle Management: Creating differentiated follow-on products using CLM's titratable dosing technology.

Creating differentiated follow-on products using CLM's titratable dosing technology. Digital Health Enhancement: Powering next-generation healthcare automation for major healthcare providers.

Generic Differentiation: Enabling distinctive generic products with superior patient management capabilities.

Kate’s appointment as CEO is well timed as we transition from product development to value realization. Kate's commercial focus and understanding of the market will be instrumental in identifying the optimal partners for our technology platform, whether through strategic partnerships, integration with established players, or other commercial pathways." Luba Greenwood, Chair of Closed Loop Medicine’s Board

CLM would like to thank Dr. Hakim Yadi for his leadership as the founding CEO, where his vision and drive were instrumental in establishing the company’s pioneering platform and building its extensive IP portfolio.