Chile joins Alliance for Primary Health Care in the Americas to strengthen primary healthcare

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion, held on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, PAHO Director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, congratulated the Ministry of Health of Chile for its "sustained commitment to universal, equitable, and person-centered primary health care," and highlighted the importance of the initiative in responding to challenges shared by countries of the Region.

The Alliance "strengthens coordination, the articulation of efforts, and the generation of synergies between the Ministry of Health, international cooperation and national partners," added the PAHO Director.

"Furthermore, it will allow for the alignment of investments and actions in line with Chile's primary health care priorities, reinforcing the resolutive capacity of the first level of care, optimizing management, and consolidating a territorial approach."

A healthy population improves economic performance, learning capacity, and reduces cost associated with illness. It is an honor to participate in the launch of this Consultative Board of the Alliance for Primary Health Care. I appreciate the commitment of each institution accompanying us on this path that Chile has decided to undertake." Ximena Paz Aguilera Sanhueza, Minister of Health of Chile

"Primary healthcare is central to World Bank's strategy on health," added Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health Nutrition at the World Bank. "We reiterate our strong support for this Alliance, which now includes Chile and is very much in line with the support that we are already providing to strengthen primary healthcare in the country."

"Chile's incorporation into the Alliance marks a significant step toward building resilient and efficient health systems across Latin America. At the IDB, we continue to support this collaborative effort that aligns technical and financial resources to expand access, equity, and quality in primary health care," said Javier Guzmán, Chief of the Health, Nutrition and Population Unit at the Inter-American Development Bank.

The Mesa Consultiva is a national-level innovative governance mechanism to facilitate coordination between the Alliance and the Ministry of Health of Chile. It will promote the alignment of technical and financial resources towards the country's strategic objectives, as well as ensure coherence between current and future projects.

"The Mesa Consultiva we are launching today not only marks the beginning of a new stage for Chile, but also paves the way for innovative solutions with regional impact," concluded the Director.

The Alliance for Primary Health Care in the Americas

The Alliance for Primary Health Care in the Americas was launched in December 2023 by PAHO, the IDB and the World Bank, with the aim of strengthening investment, innovation and the implementation of policies and initiatives to transform health systems in the Region, with a strong emphasis on primary health care.

Since its launch, the Alliance is working with 10 countries in the region through a decentralized and participatory structure that fosters strategic and technical dialogue among the three organizations at country level. Chile is the third country in the Region with an agreement to operationalize the Alliance. The Alliance supports the development of national PHC investment plans, provides guidance to countries to strengthen the resilience and capacity of their health systems, and cooperates to design and implement evidence-based interventions adapted to specific contexts and challenges.