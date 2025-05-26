New therapy shows promise for young children exposed to trauma

Karlstad UniversityMay 26 2025

Young children who are exposed to trauma rarely receive the help they need, partly because there are no suitable methods targeting this age group in Sweden. However, new research from Karlstad University now points to a method that works.

"It feels good to contribute to making a difference for vulnerable children who currently fall through the cracks," says Anna Norlén.

"Many who work with children and adolescents, such as professionals in child and adolescent psychiatry and social services, do the best they can to achieve results. However, the methods we've been using in Sweden so far haven't been very effective. What we have here is a method that evidently works," says Anna Norlén.

The method tested by Anna Norlén in her research is called CPP, Child-Parent Psychotherapy, and is designed for children under the age of six. It has been used with good results in other parts of the world, such as the US. In her doctoral thesis, Anna Norlén shows that the method also works well in a Swedish clinical context.

Arriving at this conclusion has been a long journey. As a first step, staff received training in the method. Next, children and parents participated in the trauma treatment, after which Anna Norlén was able to evaluate how effective the treatment was.

In the study, assessments were made to evaluate the emotional well-being of the child and their caregiver, usually a parent, before and after the treatment. The study also included a follow-up evaluation six months after the treatment ended. And the results were positive. The method works and leads to lasting improvement for both children and adults, explains Anna Norlén.

Often, parents have shared in the child's trauma in some way, for example, in cases of an accident, war and displacement, or the loss of a loved one, and we found that both the child and caregiver experienced positive outcomes after CPP. Trauma symptoms decreased and the relationship between the child and the caregiver was strengthened."

Anna Norlén, Karlstad University

CPP is based on the therapist working with both the child and the caregiver. A lot of focus is placed on play, always from the child's perspective.

"Play is a form of communication, and through play, adults are given opportunities to connect with their children and process what they've been through," says Anna Norlén.

She emphasises that the study now being published is relatively small and should be seen as a first step. But her hope is that it will help spread awareness of CPP more broadly in Sweden.

