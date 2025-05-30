Upper gastrointestinal involvement is common in Egyptian patients with ulcerative colitis

Background and objectives

This study investigates upper gastrointestinal tract (UGIT) involvement in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC), a condition traditionally considered limited to the colon. Although extra-colonic manifestations of UC are well recognized, UGIT issues have received less attention. This research aimed to document the clinical, endoscopic, and histopathological UGIT findings in adults with UC and assess their association with disease severity and extent.

Methods

This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at Ain Shams University over one year. A total of 78 UC patients underwent comprehensive clinical evaluations, including assessments of gastrointestinal complaints, medication history, disease progression, surgeries, and physical examinations. Endoscopic assessments of both the UGIT and colon were performed, accompanied by biopsies for histopathological analysis.

Results

The study population had a mean age of 35.26 years, with a nearly equal gender distribution. Endoscopic findings revealed significant UGIT involvement: 64% of patients had esophagitis and/or gastroesophageal reflux disease, 93% had gastritis, and 80% had duodenitis. Histopathological findings showed notable inflammation, basal cell hyperplasia, and ulcerations in the esophagus, with 51.3% of patients exhibiting chronic gastritis and 38.5% testing positive for Helicobacter pylori infection. Statistical analysis demonstrated a strong association between colonic disease severity and UGIT endoscopic (p < 0.0001 and p < 0.001 in the esophagus and stomach, respectively) and histopathological (p < 0.004, p < 0.001, and p <0.005 in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, respectively) findings, particularly in patients with UGIT symptoms.

Conclusions

The current study concluded that endoscopic and histopathological changes in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenal mucosa are common in Egyptian UC patients. The study has established an association between UC and the endoscopic and histopathological findings in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum. We recommend conducting a UGIT endoscopy examination for UC patients to diagnose any present UGIT lesions. The results of this study provide a rationale for conducting multicenter controlled studies with a larger number of Egyptian UC patients to confirm these findings.