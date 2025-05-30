Upper gastrointestinal involvement is common in Egyptian patients with ulcerative colitis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.May 30 2025

Background and objectives

This study investigates upper gastrointestinal tract (UGIT) involvement in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC), a condition traditionally considered limited to the colon. Although extra-colonic manifestations of UC are well recognized, UGIT issues have received less attention. This research aimed to document the clinical, endoscopic, and histopathological UGIT findings in adults with UC and assess their association with disease severity and extent.

Methods

This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at Ain Shams University over one year. A total of 78 UC patients underwent comprehensive clinical evaluations, including assessments of gastrointestinal complaints, medication history, disease progression, surgeries, and physical examinations. Endoscopic assessments of both the UGIT and colon were performed, accompanied by biopsies for histopathological analysis.

Results

The study population had a mean age of 35.26 years, with a nearly equal gender distribution. Endoscopic findings revealed significant UGIT involvement: 64% of patients had esophagitis and/or gastroesophageal reflux disease, 93% had gastritis, and 80% had duodenitis. Histopathological findings showed notable inflammation, basal cell hyperplasia, and ulcerations in the esophagus, with 51.3% of patients exhibiting chronic gastritis and 38.5% testing positive for Helicobacter pylori infection. Statistical analysis demonstrated a strong association between colonic disease severity and UGIT endoscopic (p < 0.0001 and p < 0.001 in the esophagus and stomach, respectively) and histopathological (p < 0.004, p < 0.001, and p <0.005 in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, respectively) findings, particularly in patients with UGIT symptoms.

Conclusions

The current study concluded that endoscopic and histopathological changes in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenal mucosa are common in Egyptian UC patients. The study has established an association between UC and the endoscopic and histopathological findings in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum. We recommend conducting a UGIT endoscopy examination for UC patients to diagnose any present UGIT lesions. The results of this study provide a rationale for conducting multicenter controlled studies with a larger number of Egyptian UC patients to confirm these findings.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Elwakil, O., et al. (2025). Upper Gastrointestinal Manifestations in Adult Egyptian Patients with Ulcerative Colitis: A Cross-sectional Study. Journal of Translational Gastroenterology. doi.org/10.14218/jtg.2025.00001.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experts release new guidelines on JAK inhibitors for chronic inflammatory diseases
Nationally recognized gastroenterologist joins NYU Langone to lead Pediatric IBD Program
This news might ruin your appetite — and summer
Global study maps the spread of IBD in Africa, Asia, and Latin America
Restoring gut health in ulcerative colitis through microbiome-based therapy
Epstein-Barr virus triggers inflammatory cell death in ulcerative colitis
Cardiovascular mortality higher in women with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus
Plant-based diets and IBD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Machine learning identifies key comorbidities predicting premature death in IBD patients