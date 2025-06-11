Unexpected protein production in immune cells may fuel gut inflammation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
UCD Research and InnovationJun 11 2025

Scientists have discovered that certain immune cells — called neutrophils — can start making a protein called DUOX2 that they usually do not produce. This surprise activity may be fuelling gut inflammation in conditions like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

The international study led by Professor Ulla Knaus, UCD School of Medicine and UCD Conway Institute shows this unusual protein production might damage the intestine and make these diseases worse. These surprise findings may lead to a new target for treating inflammatory bowel disease in the future.

Neutrophils are immune cells. They usually help fight infections by attacking bacteria and cleaning up damaged tissues.

DUOX2 is a protein that creates chemicals to repel germs but can also damage the body if there is too much of it. Normally, neutrophils do not contain DUOX2 but in people with gut disease, some neutrophils start making this protein (called 'de novo' expression).

Our findings show that the new DUOX2 protein can lead to too many reactive chemicals being produced, which causes inflammation in the gut. This makes the disease worse. The gut can get more irritated, leading to more pain, diarrhoea, and long-term problems. If we can stop neutrophils from making DUOX2 or discover inhibitors, it might help clinicians to treat gut inflammation in the future."

Dr. Ashish Singh, postdoctoral researcher and first author

Related Stories

Prof. Knaus said, "Interestingly, we have seen early indications in our research that neutrophil DUOX may also be a promising therapeutic target in acute inflammation across other organs as well. This presents a breakthrough for drug discovery in neutrophil-driven inflammatory diseases."

This international collaboration included University of California; the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, U.S.A. as well as academic and clinical colleagues across Ireland. The research findings are published online in the scientific journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2421747122).

Source:

UCD Research and Innovation

Journal reference:

Singh, A. K., et al. (2025). De novo DUOX2 expression in neutrophil subsets shapes the pathogenesis of intestinal disease. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2421747122

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ADHD linked to higher risk of irritable bowel syndrome, global study reveals
Reducing cardiometabolic risk and inflammation with pomegranate
Coronary inflammation marker helps identify hidden heart risk in young adults
Review shows how extra virgin olive oil transforms heart health
Semaglutide clears liver inflammation and cuts fibrosis in MASH patients, trial shows
Curcumin shows promise for treating obesity, inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases
Does lithium offer hope for long COVID brain fog and fatigue? New trial gives mixed results
AI-driven personalized nutrition shows promise in improving gut health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heavy smoking triggers systemic inflammation and vascular damage in new biomarker study