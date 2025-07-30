Antiviral treatment shows no benefit for early Alzheimer’s patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Columbia University Irving Medical CenterJul 30 2025

The idea that herpes infections trigger or contribute to Alzheimer's disease has been gaining favor among some scientists, raising hope that herpes treatments could slow progression of Alzheimer's symptoms among patients. 

But the first clinical trial to test that theory has found that a common antiviral for herpes simplex infections, valacyclovir, does not change the course of the disease for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. 

Results from the trial, led by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, were presented July 29 at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. 

Possible link between herpes viruses and Alzheimer's disease 

Approximately 60% to 70% of Americans are infected with herpes simplex viruses, which cause cold sores (usually HSV1) and genital herpes (HSV2). After signs of the initial infection subside, the viruses remain dormantwithin the nervous system and can periodically reactivate, causing symptoms to flare up.

Various studies have found connections between herpes infections and Alzheimer's, including an autopsy study that found HSV1 DNA was often associated with amyloid plaques in the brains of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Additional studies have found that people treated for herpes infections were less likely to be later diagnosed with Alzheimer's than HSV-positive people who received no antiviral treatment. 

"Based on those previous studies, there was hope that valacyclovir could have an effect," says the trial's lead investigator, D.P. Devanand, MD, professor of psychiatry and neurology and director of geriatric psychiatry. 

"But no one had conducted a clinical trial to test the idea." 

Trial details 

The trial included 120 adults, age 71 on average, all diagnosed with early Alzheimer's disease or mild cognitive impairment with imaging or blood tests that indicated Alzheimer's pathology. All participants had antibodies revealing past herpes infections (mostly HSV1, some HSV2). 

Related Stories

The participants were randomly assigned to take daily pills containing either valacyclovir or a placebo. The researchers measured the patients' memory functions and imaged the brain to look for amyloid and tau deposits associated with Alzheimer's and other structural changes. 

After 18 months, the researchers found that patients taking the placebo performed slightly better on cognitive tests than the valacyclovir group, but no other measures were significantly different. 

We were looking for a signal that the drug did better than the placebo, but there wasn't any in this study. On the other measures, sometimes the placebo group did slightly better, sometimes the treatment group did slightly better." 

D.P. Devanand, MD, professor of psychiatry and neurology and director of geriatric psychiatry

Grouping participants by age, sex, and apolipoprotein E e4 status did not affect the results. 

"Our trial suggests antivirals that target herpes are not effective in treating early Alzheimer's and cannot be recommended to treat such patients with evidence of prior HSV infection. We do not know if long-term antiviral medication treatment following herpes infection can prevent Alzheimer's because prospective controlled trials have not been conducted." 

Source:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chlamydia pneumoniae and SARS-CoV-2 infections may play a role in Alzheimer's pathogenesis
Does soup really work when you’re down with cold or flu?
Blood test detects early signs of Alzheimer’s in middle age
Herpes virus reshapes the human genome's architecture to aid its replication
Genetically modified herpes virus shows promise against advanced melanoma
Brain stimulation restores synaptic plasticity in Alzheimer’s mouse model
Indiana University researcher helps develop FDA-approved Alzheimer’s test
Researchers identify key differences in Alzheimer's progression in humans and animal models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Liupao tea improves metabolic syndrome risks in clinical trial