Portable paper chip enables multiplex testing of infectious diseases

A team of scientists at NYU Abu Dhabi has developed a breakthrough paper-based diagnostic device that can detect COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in under 10 minutes, without the need for sophisticated lab equipment or trained personnel. The Radially Compartmentalized Paper Chip (RCP-Chip), engineered by researchers at the Advanced Microfluidics and Microdevices Laboratory (AMMLab), offers a fast, affordable, and portable solution for on-site screening of infectious diseases.

Conceived during the early COVID-19 lockdowns, the RCP-Chip has been developed to detect even minute traces of viral genetic material using a droplet of fluid and a visible color change. It operates without electricity or special equipment, needing just a source of mild heat at around 65°C, similar to the temperature of warm water. Its compact design, engineered from a single sheet of paper, integrates miniature components such as sample ports and vents, fluidic resistors, and reaction chambers pre-loaded with primers, enzymes, and gold nanoparticles.

The research is detailed in a paper titled Single-Layer Radially Compartmentalized Paper Chip (RCP-Chip) for Rapid Isothermal Multiplex Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Gene Targets, published in the journal Advanced Sensor Research. The study reports the development and validation of the RCP-Chip as a rapid, multiplexed diagnostic platform for infectious disease detection suitable for low-resource settings.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal was to create something fast, affordable, and easy to use, especially in areas where access to lab facilities is limited," said NYUAD Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering and senior author Mohammad A. Qasaimeh. "The RCP-Chip is designed for real-world impact. It can be reconfigured to detect other infectious diseases, making it a powerful tool for global health."

The device supports multiplex testing, meaning it can detect several gene targets in a single run. This improves efficiency while reducing sample volume and cost. Its flexible design can be adapted to detect various pathogens (bacteria, viruses, etc.), across sample types such as saliva, blood, and environmental sources.

This is a fast, affordable, lab-free test that detects multiple gene targets in under 10 minutes. What makes it truly impactful is its real-world potential. This portable test could significantly improve outbreak response by enabling faster isolation, treatment, and control." Pavithra Sukumar, NYUAD Research Assistant and co-first author of the study

Next steps for the research team include enhancing the chip's plasmonic detection capabilities and expanding its applications for point-of-care applications. They also aim to explore smartphone connectivity for real-time data sharing and outbreak tracking, further improving its utility in public health surveillance.

This work underscores NYUAD's commitment to advancing scientific innovation that addresses global challenges, particularly in healthcare accessibility and pandemic preparedness.