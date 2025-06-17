Rural Americans face higher risk of chronic pain than urban residents

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Texas at ArlingtonJun 17 2025

A new study from The University of Texas at Arlington reveals that people who live in rural areas are more likely to have chronic pain than those in urban settings. They're also more likely to go from having no pain or occasional pain to chronic pain. The findings may help explain higher opioid prescription rates in rural communities and could guide future research into the root causes of this disparity.

"We already know about the rural-urban gap in mortality and life expectancy," said Feinuo Sun, UT Arlington assistant professor of kinesiology and lead author of the study in The Journal of Rural Health. "But when you look at pain, especially chronic pain, it becomes clear that rural residents face additional burdens."

Chronic pain has been previously linked to higher risks of disability and mortality and contributes to increased health care costs-an estimated $261 billion and $300 billion annually in the U.S. One key takeaway from Dr. Sun's study is the importance of timely intervention for middle-aged adults in rural communities as they are among the most vulnerable to developing chronic pain.

Without early intervention, it can have serious long-term consequences, including premature mortality. That's why targeted outreach and early pain management strategies are so important."

Feinuo Sun, UT Arlington assistant professor of kinesiology and lead author of the study

In her research, Sun, who has expertise in demography and population health, uses national data and a spatial analysis approach-a way of mapping how factors like health care services, job types and regional economic conditions shape health outcomes depending on where people live. In a 2024 study she authored, she found that rural residents expect to live more years with chronic pain than suburban and urban residents.

Sun's latest findings suggest the chronic pain disparities are not solely due to limited access to health care in rural communities. Rural residents are more likely to work physically demanding jobs and experience higher poverty rates, both of which contribute to chronic pain. Elevated pain levels, along with fewer treatment options, may help explain the heavier reliance on opioids in these communities.

Sun's research seeks to distinguish the root causes for higher opioid demand in rural areas.

"The goal for future research is to understand the causes of these disparities and to examine how differences in pain treatment between rural and urban areas contribute to the overall pain gap," she said.

Source:

University of Texas at Arlington

Journal reference:

Sun, F., et al. (2025). Development of chronic pain and high‐impact chronic pain across the US rural–urban continuum, 2019–2020. The Journal of Rural Health. doi.org/10.1111/jrh.70036.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chronic stress rewires the brain, dulling sound perception
Dietary intervention restores gut microbiome and offers protection against chronic diseases
How your skin’s microbes shape immunity, inflammation, and chronic skin disease
Depression and loneliness predict future chronic pain in older adults
Chronic cocaine use increases impulsivity
Scientists explain how eating a rainbow of foods lowers your risk for chronic illness
Mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapies offer lasting relief for chronic low back pain
Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Estrogen-responsive cells found to heighten gut pain in females