TET1 identified as key regulator in cancer and chronic disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 25 2025

Recent findings shed new light on the critical role of TET1, a pivotal player in epigenetic regulation, in the development and progression of various clinical diseases. As an enzyme responsible for DNA demethylation, TET1 influences gene expression by modifying methylcytosine levels, which are crucial for maintaining genomic stability and proper cellular function.

A deeper understanding of TET1's function has unveiled its dual role in disease progression. In certain cancers, TET1 acts as a tumor suppressor, inhibiting malignant cell growth by preventing the hypermethylation of crucial regulatory genes. Conversely, in other cancer types, TET1 upregulation has been linked to tumor progression, driving oncogenic pathways that enhance cell proliferation, invasion, and survival. The complexity of TET1's behavior highlights its interaction with multiple signaling pathways, making it both a target for therapeutic intervention and a marker for disease prognosis.

Beyond cancer, TET1 plays an integral role in neurological disorders, metabolic diseases, and autoimmune conditions. In the brain, TET1 contributes to neural plasticity and cognitive function, with dysregulation implicated in disorders such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, and bipolar disorder. Studies suggest that abnormal TET1 activity can disrupt critical epigenetic mechanisms, affecting gene expression patterns related to neurodevelopment and synaptic function.

In the realm of metabolic diseases, TET1 has been found to regulate fat metabolism and glucose homeostasis, influencing the onset of conditions such as obesity and diabetes. By controlling the expression of metabolic regulators, TET1 appears to be a crucial player in maintaining energy balance and preventing metabolic dysfunction. Furthermore, its role in inflammatory diseases and immune system regulation underscores its potential impact on disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and systemic sclerosis, where abnormal epigenetic modifications contribute to immune dysregulation.

Related Stories

Given its broad influence across various diseases, TET1 is emerging as a compelling target for novel therapeutic strategies. Scientists are actively exploring TET1 inhibitors and activators to manipulate its epigenetic functions for potential clinical applications. While challenges remain in developing targeted therapies, advancements in epigenetic research are paving the way for precision medicine approaches that harness TET1's unique regulatory capabilities.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Keyvan Jabbari, Ali Khalafizadeh, Mahboubeh Sheikhbahaei, Hossein Soltaninejad, Sadegh Babashah, TET1: The epigenetic architect of clinical disease progression, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 5, 2025, 101513, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101513

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Herpes virus reshapes the human genome's architecture to aid its replication
New switchable CAR-T therapy enters phase 1 trial for advanced breast cancer
Circular RNAs emerge as key players in hepatitis B-related liver cancer
Estrogen-responsive cells found to heighten gut pain in females
Understanding long-term challenges for older breast cancer survivors
Scientists discover on/off gene switches that could revolutionize personalized medicine
Rare pancreatic cancer patients show remarkable outcomes with immunotherapy
Healthy gut microbiome before chemo could help protect breast cancer patients against cardiotoxicity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough study maps hidden protein dynamics in cancer cells