Inflammatory bowel disease in Nigeria reveals unique clinical patterns and challenges

Background and objectives

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic condition with significant health implications worldwide. In Nigeria, data on its prevalence and characteristics are limited, highlighting the need for comprehensive studies to better understand its epidemiology and clinical features in the region. This study aimed to assess the clinical presentation, endoscopic findings, and management challenges of IBD among patients undergoing colonoscopy in Nigeria.

Methods

Over five years (2019–2024), a multicenter, cross-sectional survey was conducted involving clinicians across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones. It included a retrospective review of records from 18 centers. Data collection was conducted in two phases via Google Forms, focusing on care practices and detailed case information, including demographics, clinical features, histology, and treatment. Data analysis used descriptive statistics and tests for associations, with significance set at p < 0.05.

Results

A total of 459 suspected IBD cases (9.7%) were identified among over 4,700 colonoscopies, with histological confirmation in 208 cases (4.4%), indicating the prevalence of IBD in the Nigerian patient population. The most common subtype was ulcerative colitis (53.9%), followed by Crohn's disease (21.0%) and indeterminate colitis (25.0%). Regional variations were observed, with higher diagnosis rates in some zones (North-West: 14.9%; South-East: 1.4%). The predominant clinical feature was rectal bleeding. Endoscopic findings frequently showed pan-colitis (62%), with significant regional differences (p < 0.001), and management mainly involved medications such as acetylsalicylic acid derivatives (60.0%), with surgical options rarely employed (0.6%). Challenges included high medication costs and limited availability, which affected nearly half of the patients (49.4%; 46.2%).

Conclusions

The findings of this multicenter survey illuminate the pressing issues surrounding IBD in Nigeria, drawing attention to its prevalence, complex clinical presentations, and significant management challenges. The data reveal critical similarities and differences compared to findings in West Africa, other regions of Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The lower prevalence in Nigeria and other African studies reflects unique genetic and environmental factors influencing IBD development. Demographic trends indicate a younger population affected by IBD in Nigeria, consistent with regional observations. However, disparities in clinical presentations, treatment modalities, and barriers to care highlight broader challenges within the Nigerian healthcare system that warrant urgent attention.