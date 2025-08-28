Metabolic health plays larger role than weight gain in pregnancy outcomes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterAug 28 2025

Metabolic health before and during pregnancy may have a bigger influence on risks for mother and baby than simply controlling weight gain. Data from a recent paper by Pennington Biomedical researchers indicates that pregnant women with metabolically unhealthy obesity were more likely to develop gestational diabetes than those who were metabolically healthy. The paper, "Metabolic Health and Heterogenous Outcomes of Prenatal Interventions: A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial," was published in the Journal of American Medical Association.

In the "Lifestyle Interventions for Expectant Moms" trial, which informed the paper, researchers evaluated the effect of prenatal lifestyle interventions on gestational weight gain in mothers with overweight and obesity. In the current analysis, the authors evaluated expectant mothers with metabolically healthy obesity, which is obesity without major metabolic risk factors, and those with metabolically unhealthy obesity, which is obesity with at least two metabolic risk factors, such as high blood sugar, high blood pressure or cholesterol. They found that women with metabolically unhealthy obesity gained less weight during pregnancy than those with metabolically healthy obesity. Regardless of the weight gain differences, women with metabolically unhealthy obesity had more cases of gestational diabetes and their infants had more body fat.

Traditionally, we've placed a strong emphasis on weight gain during pregnancy, since excessive weight gain is linked to adverse outcomes for both mother and baby. But the fetus doesn't 'sense' weight; instead, it grows based on metabolic substrates like glucose and lipids, which tend to be elevated with obesity. These findings challenge the long-standing assumption that managing gestational weight gain alone is enough. Instead, we need to shift our focus toward early interventions that help regulate maternal glucose and lipid levels to truly improve health outcomes of a mother and her baby."

Dr. Emily Flanagan, researcher and Director of the Developmental Physiology lab at Pennington Biomedical

When comparing metabolically healthy and metabolically unhealthy participants, the researchers found that the metabolically unhealthy participants gained nearly 37 percent less weight but were twice as likely to develop gestational diabetes. Of the 400 participants with obesity evaluated, 24 percent of those with metabolically unhealthy obesity developed gestational diabetes, compared to 10 percent of those with metabolically healthy obesity.

"We take great pride in our unwavering dedication to enhancing nutrition and metabolic wellness throughout every stage of life, with special focus on supporting mothers-to-be," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "This outstanding research by Dr. Emily Flanagan, Dr. Leanne Redman, Dr. Kimberly Drews and their talented team beautifully exemplify our mission in action, revealing exciting opportunities to boost metabolic health for expectant mothers both before conception and throughout their pregnancy journey."

The study included lifestyle interventions, of which both groups – those with metabolically healthy obesity and metabolically unhealthy obesity – had the intervention initiated toward the end of the first trimester and responded similarly. This study indicates that an earlier intervention that is specifically tailored to improving metabolic health, rather than controlling weight gain alone, may have helped to reduce the prolonged elevated exposure of glucose and lipids to the fetus, especially in mothers who have elevated substrates at the start of pregnancy.

Source:

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Journal reference:

Flanagan, E. W., et al. (2025). Metabolic Health and Heterogenous Outcomes of Prenatal Interventions. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.28264

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Faulty glucose transport weakens insulin release in Type 2 diabetes
Detecting diabetes risk by analyzing household data
Fasting supports type 1 diabetes care by reshaping the microbiome
Mediterranean diet with lifestyle changes lowers diabetes risk by 31%
Can eating yogurt every week lower your type 2 diabetes risk?
Diabetes-altered blood particles suppress immune defense in breast cancer
Where is childhood obesity growing fastest in England?
How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How dietary formaldehyde links to worsening diabetes and memory loss