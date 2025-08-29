UNSW researchers identify key protein that regulates fat storage in cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of New South WalesAug 29 2025

UNSW research has shed light on how cells in the body manage and store fat, potentially offering new insights into health. 

In the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers identify a crucial protein, named CHP1, that acts as a central director in this process. 

Fat, or lipids, are stored inside cells in small compartments called lipid droplets. These droplets are essential for energy storage and other cellular functions. 

The researchers found that removing CHP1 leads to a significant reduction in the size of the lipid droplets, suggesting that CHP1 is a master regulator of fat metabolism within the cell. 

Our findings provide a clearer picture of the intricate machinery that controls how cells store fat. 

Understanding this process is a critical step towards developing new strategies to address a range of metabolic disorders like obesity and diabetes." 

Guang Yang, lead author of the study from the UNSW School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Science

The study reveals that CHP1 directly influences key enzymes, called microsomal GPATs, responsible for creating fat molecules. 

Not only does CHP1 help stabilize and activate these enzymes, but it also directs them to the right location-the surface of the lipid droplets-where they are needed most. 

This discovery advances our basic knowledge of how cells regulate fat metabolism and opens new avenues for future research into conditions related to abnormal fat storage. 

Source:

University of New South Wales

Journal reference:

Yang, G., et al. (2025). CHP1 promotes lipid droplet growth and regulates the localization of key enzymes for triacylglycerol synthesis. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2508912122

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds no increased risk of death associated with higher intake of animal protein
Eating more animal protein may slightly lower cancer mortality
Plant-based protein blends can match whey for muscle recovery
Epstein-Barr virus protein enhances cancer gene activity in HPV-positive cervical cells
High protein diet linked to increased risk of cancer-associated venous thromboembolism
Reducing FTL1 protein levels reverses brain aging and improves memory in mice
AUF1 protein shown to suppress cellular senescence and altered metabolism
New engineered molecule shows promise as rapid antidote for carbon monoxide poisoning

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
MIT technique reveals how AI models predict protein functions