UNSW researchers identify key protein that regulates fat storage in cells

UNSW research has shed light on how cells in the body manage and store fat, potentially offering new insights into health.

In the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers identify a crucial protein, named CHP1, that acts as a central director in this process.

Fat, or lipids, are stored inside cells in small compartments called lipid droplets. These droplets are essential for energy storage and other cellular functions.

The researchers found that removing CHP1 leads to a significant reduction in the size of the lipid droplets, suggesting that CHP1 is a master regulator of fat metabolism within the cell.

Our findings provide a clearer picture of the intricate machinery that controls how cells store fat. Understanding this process is a critical step towards developing new strategies to address a range of metabolic disorders like obesity and diabetes." Guang Yang, lead author of the study from the UNSW School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Science

The study reveals that CHP1 directly influences key enzymes, called microsomal GPATs, responsible for creating fat molecules.

Not only does CHP1 help stabilize and activate these enzymes, but it also directs them to the right location-the surface of the lipid droplets-where they are needed most.

This discovery advances our basic knowledge of how cells regulate fat metabolism and opens new avenues for future research into conditions related to abnormal fat storage.