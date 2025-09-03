Qureight appoints Craig Rhodes as Head of Partnerships to lead on pharma relationship management

Qureight, a techbio company advancing the understanding of lung and heart disease through application of its AI-powered imaging and clinical data curation platform, today announced the appointment of Craig Rhodes as Head of Partnerships to lead strategic engagements with pharmaceutical organizations, in line with Qureight’s revenue growth targets. Craig was formerly EMEA Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences at NVIDIA.

In his new role, Craig will lead on securing and managing strategic relationships with pharma partner organizations, from conception through to delivery. Leveraging his deep expertise in technology integration and relationship development, Craig will support the adoption and integration of the Qureight platform into clinical trial workflows. Qureight’s deep-learning image analysis and AI-powered data analytics platform enables real insights to be drawn from complex and diverse health data, including CT scans, physiological data and blood-based biomarkers to accelerate drug development and enhance outcomes for patients with lung and heart diseases, where there is high unmet medical need.

A highly experienced leader in AI across both big tech and the startup ecosystem, Craig has over 25 years of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and transformation across the sector. In his role at NVIDIA, Craig’s leadership was instrumental to the accelerated adoption of AI in healthcare and drug discovery, notably through the operation of Cambridge-1, the UK’s largest AI supercomputer. This initiative enabled groundbreaking research and set a new benchmark for GPU-powered workloads in life sciences, with partners including GSK, AstraZeneca, King’s College London, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, and Oxford Nanopore. Craig joins Qureight from deepc, where he spearheaded strategic collaborations with the NHS to integrate AI imaging models into clinical workflows. Prior to his tenure at deepc, Craig played critical roles in driving pathology and genomics AI initiatives at Intel, developing national healthcare systems at Oracle, and contributing to clinical pathway design for the NHS at the Map of Medicine.

Craig’s background, expertise and network will be invaluable in driving our strategy to build and strengthen our network of pharma partners to increase commercial value for the company. Welcoming Craig to the team is a key part of our ongoing mission to advance the understanding of lung and heart disease, revolutionize clinical trials and accelerate drug development through the integration of our AI-powered solutions.”

Muhunthan Thillai, MD, Co-founder and CEO, Qureight

Craig Rhodes, Head of Partnerships, Qureight, added: “The time it takes to pass a new drug through clinical trials can create a substantial bottleneck in the drug development process, stalling the approval of new therapies with life-changing potential. Qureight has created an impactful solution to address this—an AI-powered imaging and clinical data curation platform that is already significantly enhancing drug development through supporting faster, more efficient clinical trials. I’m excited to be joining the team to support the Company’s growth and help drive its commitment to leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes.”

Qureight

