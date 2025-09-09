Monitoring ctDNA can personalize the use of consolidation immunotherapy in patients with LS-SCLC

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
International Association for the Study of Lung CancerSep 9 2025

A new study presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) demonstrates that monitoring circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) can refine and personalize the use of consolidation immunotherapy in patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC).

The research, led by scientists at the National Cancer Center of China, assessed ctDNA in 177 patients with LS-SCLC treated with chemoradiotherapy (CCRT), 77 of whom received consolidation immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Circulating tumor DNA was measured at multiple time points to evaluate its ability to predict survival outcomes and immunotherapy benefits.

This is the first study to show that early ctDNA detection after induction chemotherapy can help identify patients who are more likely to benefit from consolidation immunotherapy. It's a step toward precision immunotherapy in limited-stage SCLC."

Dr. Nan Bi, from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences

Key findings:

  • Consolidation ICI improved overall survival vs. CCRT alone (HR: 0.41; p = 0.031).
  • Patients who were ctDNA-positive at post-induction had significantly better PFS and OS with ICI compared to CCRT alone.
  • ctDNA-negative patients did not show added benefit from ICI.
  • Maintaining ctDNA negativity during immunotherapy was associated with better prognosis.
  • ctDNA at post-induction (t1) was more predictive of treatment response than ctDNA post-radiotherapy (t2).

Related Stories

The study used next-generation sequencing (NGS) with a 139-gene lung cancer panel to assess ctDNA at ultra-deep coverage (30,000×). Advanced statistical models including time-dependent Cox regression were employed to eliminate immortal time bias.

"These findings offer a compelling rationale for integrating ctDNA-based stratification in future LS-SCLC trials and may help guide real-time decisions on the use of consolidation ICIs," Dr. Bi said.

Source:

International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Inherited DNA changes can cause hormone imbalance in women with polycystic ovary syndrome
History of traumatic brain injury tied to greater chance of malignant brain tumors
Natural medicines as emerging tools to target the tumor vascular microenvironment
The HBsAg/HBV DNA ratio's potential for predicting disease progression
Exploring the untapped potential of DNA glycosylation
‘Rogue’ DNA rings identified as drivers of aggressive brain cancer
Tumor microbiota identified as predictors of prognosis in gastrointestinal cancers
Genomic clues uncover early origins of multiple myeloma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Colorectal cancer identified by its unique microbial fingerprint