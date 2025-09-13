Caregiver personas offer insights for improving dementia medication management

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Regenstrief InstituteSep 13 2025

Understanding the strategies and unmet needs of caregivers managing medications for people with Alzheimer's disease or related dementias may improve the lives of both caregivers and patients. A recent study, whose authors include Regenstrief Institute Research Scientists Noll Campbell, PharmD, M.S., and Malaz Boustani, M.D., MPH, describes the strategies and unmet needs of caregivers managing medications for people with Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.

By employing a user-centered design (UCD) approach and using virtual contextual inquiry, the researchers identified three distinct caregiver personas: "Checklist Cheryl," "Social Sam," and "Responsive Rhonda." Each persona embodies a different approach to medication management, varying in organization, technology use, collaboration and response to challenges.

The study found that caregivers employ diverse strategies, blending technology-based with physical methods. It also determined that needs - such as better symptom tracking, clearer communication guidelines and support for self-care - are not fully addressed by current digital or non-digital interventions. These nuanced personas can guide the design of customized caregiver support and digital health tools.

Personas provide insight

The primary resource provided by the study is the set of three detailed, empirically developed caregiver personas. Each persona profile includes that caregiver's approaches to acquiring, organizing and administering medication, monitoring symptoms, communicating with care networks and seeking medication information. The research also offers recommendations for digital health interventions tailored to each persona's unique needs, such as apps with customizable reminders, symptom and side effect trackers, and platforms for social support. The methodology - virtual contextual inquiry - also serves as a practical approach for future research.

Who these resources help

These resources are intended for multiple audiences:

Related Stories

  • Health system designers and intervention developers, to inform the creation of customized digital or non-digital tools for dementia caregivers.
  • Caregiver support organizations and policymakers, who can use these personas to advocate for targeted support programs and resources.
  • Researchers, as a framework and methodological guide for studying and addressing the complexities of caregiver work in dementia and other chronic illnesses.

How these findings impact patient care

  • Patient care: By addressing caregivers' unmet needs, such as enhancing medication tracking and reducing caregiver stress, interventions guided by these personas can directly improve medication adherence and overall health outcomes for people with dementia.
  • Health systems: Personas enable the design of more effective supports and technology tools (like smartphone apps or web-based platforms) that are better matched to user needs, potentially increasing engagement and success rates of adherence interventions.
  • Future research: The personas provide a robust, nuanced template for future studies; expanding research to more diverse caregiver populations may uncover additional needs and solutions. The user-centered, virtual methodology is also broadly applicable for studying caregiving in other health contexts.
Source:

Regenstrief Institute

Journal reference:

Jolliff, A., et al. (2025). Creating User Personas to Represent the Needs of Dementia Caregivers Who Support Medication Management at Home: Persona Development and Qualitative Study. JMIR Aging. doi.org/10.2196/63944

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Impaired spatial orientation found in older adults at risk for Alzheimer’s disease
Dementia risk rises sharply with multiple psychiatric disorders
Having a sense of purpose linked to lower dementia risk
Diabetes drug linked to lower risks of dementia and early death
Cats with dementia show brain changes similar to Alzheimer’s in humans
Changing indoor environments could improve sleep for people living with dementia
Study finds possible molecular connection between air pollution and Lewy body dementia risk
Study offers guidance for communicating with loved ones living with dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists map the genes behind diet and dementia risk