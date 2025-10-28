Newly discovered perineural pathway enables HIV virus to redistribute throughout the body

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ElsevierOct 28 2025

Addressing the question of whether and how immune cells (macrophages) in the central nervous system (CNS) traffic out, researchers have now identified a perineural pathway through which the HIV virus can redistribute throughout the body. The findings from a study in The American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier, shed light on how these cells travel from the brain through the body, reseeding HIV and sustaining inflammation despite treatment with antiretroviral therapy.

The CNS has long been considered anatomically and immunologically segregated from the rest of the body because of the presence of tight junctions, the perception of limited draining lymphatics, and the presence of the blood-brain barrier. However, the connection between the CNS and the peripheral nervous system (PNS, outside the blood-brain barrier) is often overlooked and not well understood.

Co-lead investigator Kenneth C. Williams, PhD, Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences, Biology Department, Boston College, explains, "In a monkey model of HIV, we injected two different colored nanoparticles directly into the cerebrospinal fluid—the protective liquid of the brain and spinal cord. These particles effectively labeled the CNS macrophages upon absorption. By using distinct colors, we could mark macrophages at different stages of infection—early versus late—and subsequently determine the specific routes these tagged cells used to exit the CNS."

Not only did we discover that the macrophages can leave under noninfection conditions, but we also found that they exit via cranial and peripheral nerves."

Robert V. Blair, PhD, DVM, co-lead investigator, Tulane National Primate Research Center

The CNS is recognized as a critical reservoir for viruses such as HIV and its monkey-equivalent SIV (Simian Immunodeficiency Virus), with perivascular macrophages being the primary HIV- and SIV-infected cells in the CNS. The new understanding of immune cell movement uncovered by this study reveals that this reservoir is not static but actively contributes to persistent viral activity and inflammation throughout the body.

"These results underline the importance of the connection between the CNS and PNS in immunity, particularly the impact of macrophage traffic on persistent myeloid activation in the dorsal root ganglia and peripheral nerves. Our findings provide critical insights that will inform new strategies in the challenge of eradicating HIV," concludes co-lead investigator Zoey K. Wallis, PhD, Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences, Biology Department, Boston College.

Source:

Elsevier

Journal reference:

Wallis, Z. K., et al. (2025). Novel Perineural Pathways and the Dynamics of SIV-Infected Macrophage Trafficking Out of the Central Nervous System. The American Journal of Pathology. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajpath.2025.07.014

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

An HIV outbreak in Maine shows the risk of Trump’s crackdown on homelessness and drug use
New NIH-funded project aims to turn rare HIV cures into broadly applicable immunotherapy
New study shows why HIV health recovery fails despite antiretroviral therapy
Unveiling the dual role of HIV integrase in viral replication
UMass Amherst researcher receives $17.9 million to advance jail-based addiction and HIV care
HIV protein Tat found to increase vulnerability to tuberculosis
New NIH grant supports development of experimental pediatric HIV vaccine
Tryptophan deficiency in breast milk may explain health challenges in children born to mothers with HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Maldives achieves historic triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of diseases