Study finds clear link between osteomalacia and increased risk of complicated deliveries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Uppsala UniversityOct 28 2025

A research team at Uppsala University has identified a clear link between osteomalacia – a form of bone softening commonly caused by vitamin D deficiency – and a fivefold increased risk of emergency cesarean sections or the need for vacuum-assisted delivery. The study is based on a prospective cohort of pregnant women in Sweden and is published in the journal Bone. 

Our findings suggest that osteomalacia, in which vitamin D deficiency is a key underlying cause, may influence the course of labor in ways that increase the need for urgent obstetric interventions."

Paul Kalliokoski, Specialist General Practitioner, Senior Lecturer and first author of the study

The study examined 52 Somali and 71 Swedish women registered at the maternity health center in Borlänge, on two occasions. The aim was to analyse the impact of osteomalacia – a serious complication of vitamin D deficiency – on the risk of vacuum-assisted delivery or emergency cesarean section in women at high risk of vitamin D deficiency, compared with women expected to have higher vitamin D levels. 

Suction cup and emergency cesarean section

On the first occasion, during pregnancy, blood samples, questionnaires and clinical examination were carried out. Two years later, registry data were collected, with diagnostic codes for delivery methods. Women with miscarriages, stillbirths or who had moved away from the region were excluded. Osteomalacia was confirmed by diagnostic criteria and was based on a non-invasive, non-radiation protocol. Associations between osteomalacia and delivery outcomes were analysed using multinomial logistic regression, adjusted for a minimal sufficient set of confounders. Of the participants, 20 women, 19 Somali and one Swedish, were diagnosed with osteomalacia.

Muscle weakness may explain

To isolate the effect of osteomalacia from other factors, the researchers employed a causal analysis strategy using Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs). The study is the first of its kind to specifically examine suction cup (vacuum-assisted) delivery as a primary outcome in relation to osteomalacia.
As muscle weakness is a cardinal symptom of osteomalacia – resulting from a relative deficiency of calcium required for normal muscle function – this, together with potential effects on pelvic bone structure, may be a possible explanation for the increased need for emergency obstetric interventions observed in the study.

Reduce risks and suffering

The results may have implications for both maternal healthcare and public health strategies, particularly in populations where vitamin D deficiency is prevalent.

Related Stories

"We have long known that osteomalacia can be effectively treated with sunlight, vitamin D and calcium. Therefore, there is a potential opportunity to reduce the risks and suffering of both women and babies during childbirth if we can identify osteomalacia early in pregnancy," says Kalliokoski.

Bullet-point summary

• Biochemical osteomalacia linked to a fivefold increased risk of vacuum-assisted and emergency cesarean deliveries
• Study based on a prospective cohort of pregnant women in Sweden
• Vitamin D deficiency is a key underlying cause of osteomalacia
• Findings may influence maternal healthcare and public health strategies

Source:

Uppsala University

Journal reference:

Kalliokoski, P., et al. (2025). Biochemical osteomalacia reaffirmed by signs and symptoms and perinatal outcome. A prospective cohort study of women in Sweden. Bone. doi.org/10.1016/j.bone.2025.117679

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D supplementation reduces liver inflammation and fibrosis largely through TXNIP
Decline in vitamin D levels observed during the Covid-19 pandemic
Can saliva and tears replace blood tests for vitamin D and glucose?
Study identifies SDR42E1's role in vitamin D pathway
Vitamin D and multivitamins in pregnancy may be linked to lower ADHD and ASD traits
Blocking a single gene disrupts vitamin D metabolism and cancer pathways in new cell study
High-dose vitamin D strengthens bones in very low birth weight infants
High-dose vitamin D in pregnancy likely cuts childhood wheeze risk, but infant supplements fall short

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Autism study shows vitamin D and iron deficiencies affect up to 40% of children