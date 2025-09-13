Preparing Canada’s health workforce for the digital future

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
JMIR PublicationsSep 13 2025

As Canada's health care system rapidly adopts digital technologies, a group of Canadian researchers is calling for a major overhaul of health professional education to ensure consistent, outcomes-based training in digital health and informatics competencies. A new article published in JMIR Medical Education by researchers at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and University of Calgary proposes using the Quintuple Aim as a national guiding framework to prioritize the digital health skills health care workers need now and in the future.

The paper, titled "Shaping the Future of Digital Health Education in Canada: Prioritizing Competencies for Health Care Professionals Using the Quintuple Aim" and published by JMIR Publications, argues that current education is fragmented and inconsistent, leaving health professionals underprepared to use tools like telehealth, electronic health records, and data analytics effectively. The proposed framework offers a solution: to align digital health competencies with five key goals-improving patient experience, boosting population health, lowering health care costs, enhancing provider experience, and advancing health equity.

This model helps identify and prioritize core skills such as digital literacy, privacy awareness, user-friendly technology integration, data-informed decision-making, and inclusive access. The authors also emphasize that training programs should include practical, real-world assessments-like simulation exercises and project-based evaluations-to ensure professionals are ready to apply their knowledge in the field.

Additional professional development opportunities in digital health are essential to support scaled and sustainable change in Canada's health systems that can truly create opportunities for better outcomes for all." 

Tracie Risling, Author, University of Calgary

While calling for national standards, the article allows room for local adaptation, encouraging educational institutions to customize learning based on regional health needs and resources. The authors also emphasize the importance of collaboration among health care organizations, educational institutions, and technology developers to ensure that programs keep pace with rapid innovation.

Ultimately, this research signals a clear call to action: to prepare Canada's health workforce for the digital age, the country needs cohesive, forward-thinking education strategies now more than ever.

Source:

JMIR Publications

Journal reference:

Rees, G., et al. (2025). Shaping the Future of Digital Health Education in Canada: Prioritizing Competencies for Healthcare Professionals using the Quintuple Aim. JMIR Medical Education. doi.org/10.2196/75904

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How can medical trainees use AI without losing critical thinking skills?
Moderate coffee and tea habits linked to sharper thinking in seniors
Men close the cooking gap as home meal prep rises across the US
Better education and income reduce anxiety about growing old
Breastfeeding at six months boosts children’s IQ and academic skills into adolescence
Home rehab program improves lung function in bronchiectasis
Toddlers exposed to the COVID pandemic show fewer behavioral problems
Fast food’s grip on American diets weakens as younger adults cut back

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Finnish study reveals why the longest-lived region doesn’t follow Blue Zone rules