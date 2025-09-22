Study uncovers widespread ignorance of cystitis and UTI prevention

A new international study has uncovered a concerning lack of public understanding about cystitis and urinary tract infections (UTIs) – common health issues that disproportionately affect women. The findings, which also highlight widespread misconceptions about prevention and treatment, underscore the urgent need for education to combat rising antibiotic resistance.

In a survey of over 3,000 adults across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, 35% of respondents could not correctly define cystitis as a bladder infection, with some confusing it for a skin condition or even food allergies. Among younger adults aged 18–24, fewer than half (45%) were able to identify cystitis correctly.

A hidden gender gap in awareness

Despite medical consensus that women are significantly more affected by UTIs, only half (51%) of respondents recognised this, while nearly 1 in 5 men incorrectly believed that men are more commonly affected. Encouragingly, awareness was higher among women themselves, with 63% correctly identifying their increased risk compared to just 38% of men.

Missed opportunities for prevention

UTIs are often preventable, but knowledge of basic prevention strategies is worryingly low:

71% knew that drinking plenty of water can help.

Only 43% recognised the importance of proper hygiene (wiping front to back).

Just 35% understood the need to urinate after sexual activity.

Alarmingly, 17% mistakenly believed taking antibiotics without medical advice could prevent UTIs.

Only 21% of all respondents could identify all three key prevention strategies, and 1 in 6 couldn't name a single correct preventive measure. Women are three times more likely to identify the three correct ways of prevention.

Many teenagers today are sexually active without understanding the risks of bladder infections. Young women in particular are more vulnerable because of their anatomy, yet too often they think the contraceptive pill protects them from all risks and that condoms are unnecessary. We urgently need to address this through school education and social media, otherwise we risk a new generation of young women suffering repeated urinary tract infections and even long-term bladder damage." Jane Meijlink, Chair, International Painful Bladder Foundation

Antibiotic misuse adds to the challenge

While not all UTIs require antibiotics, 16% of respondents incorrectly believe they are always needed-a misconception that fuels antibiotic overuse and resistance. Even among those affected, awareness of the risks associated with antibiotic resistance is not widespread. Almost half of respondents either underestimated or were unaware of the growing difficulty in treating UTIs due to antibiotic resistance.

"Urinary tract infections affect over 400 million people worldwide and cause approximately 240,000 deaths each year, with rising antibiotic resistance making them harder to treat," said Prof. Gernot Bonkat (CH), chair of the EAU Infections Guidelines Panel. "This study shows that raising public awareness, as well as education about symptoms, causes, and treatment, is still essential to prevent infections, reduce suffering, and slow the spread of resistance. Importantly, not every infection needs to be treated with antibiotics-judicious use is key to combating resistance. "