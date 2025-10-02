The World Orphan Drug Congress Europe heads to Amsterdam for the first time, uniting experts and leaders from rare disease research, patient advocacy, biotech, and pharma to make this the must-attend R&D event in Europe

For the first time ever, the World Orphan Drug Congress Europe is heading to Amsterdam, bringing together over 2,000 attendees from around the world to explore the latest advancements, opportunities, and challenges in rare diseases and orphan drug development. This year’s edition continues the event’s tradition of offering a comprehensive and forward‑looking program across multiple content tracks.

The three‑day agenda will feature 10+ focused tracks covering everything from early R&D and regulatory pathways, through to commercialisation, market access, and patient‑led innovation. Leading biotech and pharma voices, regulators, policy makers, health technology assessment bodies, academic researchers, investors, and patient advocacy groups will all be represented.

Speaker highlights include senior figures from top international organisations and companies who will address key issues such as aligning rare disease policy across Europe, optimizing trial design in ultra‑rare conditions, and leveraging real‑world evidence for regulatory and reimbursement decisions.

New for 2025 is a strong emphasis on innovative workshops, including one hosted by ERDERA titled “Innovative methodological approaches accelerating rare disease drug development: bridging data, innovative design, and decision‑making”, which will tackle topics such as small patient populations, variable disease progression, endpoints, and regulatory alignment.

Held at the RAI Convention Centre, attendees will be able to connect with over 130 exhibitors, engage with 250+ speakers, and take part in networking, pre-congress workshops, and working group sessions. As an annual gathering said to be the largest and most established in its field, WODC Europe is the place to find partnerships, learn cutting‑edge science, and help drive the rare disease community forward.

About the World Orphan Drug Congress Europe:

The World Orphan Drug Congress Europe is the premier global gathering for the rare disease and orphan drug ecosystem. Since its founding, it has brought together the full orphan drug lifecycle - from discovery and clinical development, through regulatory and policy landscapes, to market access and patient engagement. 2025’s edition in Amsterdam marks a new chapter: expanding reach into the Netherlands and reinforcing its role as Europe’s leading orphan drug R&D event.

To find out more, please click here: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-orphan-drug-congress/index.stm?utm_source=general&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=gnup&trc=gnup